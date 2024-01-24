Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Men's Health Archive
Articles
What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
Most older men live with some prostate cancer. However, only a small number will develop aggressive cancer that affects their quality of life. Certain habits might lower men's risk, like eating a plant-based diet, doing vigorous activity, and having frequent ejaculations.
Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk
In a 2024 study, men diagnosed with erectile dysfunction who took popular PDE5 inhibitors to treat their condition had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's than men who didn't use medication.
What? Another medical form to fill out?
It can be frustrating to be asked to fill out medical forms yet again for a health care visit. But even if you have an electronic medical record, a practice might need you to provide or update information, and it's helpful to know what is most important or likely to be requested.
Appropriate use of testosterone therapy does not appear to raise prostate cancer risk
A 2023 study confirms prior research showing that men with low testosterone levels who use testosterone replacement therapy for 14 months are not at a higher risk for prostate cancer over the following several years.
Seeking help for orgasm problems
Two sexual issues that many men encounter with age are anorgasmia (trouble achieving an orgasm during sex) and delayed orgasm (in which it takes longer than 30 minutes to achieve an orgasm and ejaculate). While these conditions can be stressful, they don't have to interfere with a man's sex life, as there are many ways to manage them. Strategies include sex therapy, testosterone therapy, medication, changing sexual positions, using sex devices, and managing alcohol intake.
What complications can occur after prostate cancer surgery?
Minimally invasive surgery to remove the prostate gland is generally very well tolerated, but there can be complications, as in the case of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this year. A Harvard-affiliated urologist answers questions about the possibility of such complications.
Aerobic activity may work as well as medication for helping erectile dysfunction
A 2023 study found that men who exercised for 30 to 60 minutes three to five times a week saw more improvement in mild or moderate erectile dysfunction (ED) compared with men who did not exercise. The improvement was similar to that provided by common ED drugs.
New research shows little risk of infection from prostate biopsies
Infections after a prostate biopsy are rare, but they do occur. There are two ways to perform such a biopsy, with the one at higher risk of infection more common in the US. Researchers conducted a trial designed to compare the safety of the two methods.
Overcoming bedroom barriers
Older couples face many challenges as they age that can affect intimacy, including health issues, physical changes, and fluctuations in desire. These can lead to common problems like being stuck in a sexual rut, feeling out of sync, and dealing with low energy. But with communication, planning, and creativity, partners can continue to enjoy a satisfying sexual relationship.
Beyond the usual suspects for healthy resolutions
By now many people have started working on –– or at least thinking about –– healthy changes they want to make in the new year. Here are 10 simple ways to move beyond typical resolutions about losing weight, eating better, and exercising more.
