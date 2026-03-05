How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
Gynecologic cancers Archive
Articles
HPV testing at home: A new option for women
In January 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued cervical cancer screening guidelines that, for the first time, include an option for women to perform an at-home human papillomavirus (HPV) test. HPV causes about 95% of cervical cancers.
How high blood pressure harms your health
Cholesterol's various forms
Risk factors for MCI and dementia
Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
How we make memories
Treating mild cognitive impairment
Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
Time for a medication check-up?
Stopping a medication?
How to fall without injury
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