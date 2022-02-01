Cold & Flu Archive

Articles

Why are cold symptoms worse at night?

Why are cold symptoms worse at night?

Cold symptoms can worsen at night for several reasons. Immune cells become more active at night, creating inflammation that aggravates respiratory symptoms. Lower cortisol levels also fuel symptoms, and lying down allows mucus to pool at the back of the throat.

Is bronchitis contagious?

Is bronchitis contagious?

Warding off germs this winter: What's helpful, what's not

Warding off germs this winter: What's helpful, what's not

Avoiding germs that cause respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses is especially important during the winter months, when cases are on the rise. Learn which strategies keep you safe. 

Why does the flu cause body aches?

Why does the flu cause body aches?

The flu virus triggers bodywide aches and pain by causing inflammation. People can ease flu aches by staying hydrated; taking warm showers; and using over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or naproxen (Aleve).

When will we see a

When will we see a "one-and-done" flu shot?

Scientists are trying to create a vaccine that would protect people against all different strains of the influenza (flu) virus. These vaccines are being designed to target parts of the flu virus that don't change regularly and so are consistent across all strains. The perfect vaccine would also prevent symptoms (since current vaccines help prevent hospitalization and death, but not symptoms), and its effects would last for a lifetime. While such a vaccine is still many years away from reality, improved flu vaccines are expected in the meantime.

Fall shots: Who's most vulnerable to RSV, COVID, and the flu?

Fall shots: Who's most vulnerable to RSV, COVID, and the flu?

Learn which vaccines can help protect you against serious illness and hospitalization from RSV, COVID, and the flu this fall.

 

Enhanced flu vaccine suggested for older adults

Enhanced flu vaccine suggested for older adults

Influenza vaccines that contain higher doses and extra ingredients (adjuvants) to boost their effectiveness can provide better protection than the standard flu vaccine for adults ages 65 and older, according to the CDC, and are recommended for the upcoming flu season.

Fall vaccination roundup

Fall vaccination roundup

Because aging makes it harder to fight off infections, it's especially important for people to stay up to date on vaccinations as they get older. Important vaccinations include those that ward off COVID-19; tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; shingles; and pneumococcal diseases. Flu vaccinations are also important and are needed yearly. There are a few different types of flu shots. Doctors advise getting whatever flu vaccine is readily available. If there's a choice, the latest recommendation in 2022 for people 65 or older is to have the high-dose flu shot rather than the regular-dose version.

What does the flu have to do with the heart?

What does the flu have to do with the heart?

For some people, the effects of the influenza (flu) virus can lead to a heart attack or cardiac arrest (sudden death). These people typically have reduced blood flow to the heart due to atherosclerosis (narrowed arteries). Because the flu can cause blood oxygen levels to drop to dangerously low levels, it can further reduce the supply of oxygen to the heart, causing a heart attack or cardiac arrest. Fortunately, getting an annual flu shot is associated with reduced risks of a heart attack and related cardiac events.

Zinc gets a lukewarm response for fighting colds

Zinc gets a lukewarm response for fighting colds
A recent analysis found evidence mixed on whether zinc can help prevent or treat a cold. However, there appears to be no significant harm from taking over-the-counter zinc products in safe amounts per the label’s instructions.
