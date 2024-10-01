Heart Health

More evidence links flu infection to heart attack risk

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

photo of a mature man receiving a vaccination

A diagnosis of influenza (flu) was linked to a sixfold risk of having a heart attack over the following week, according to a study in the June 25, 2024, issue of NEJM Evidence.

The study included adults ages 35 and older who were tested for respiratory viruses over a 12-year period ending in 2019. The testing revealed more than 23,000 separate cases of influenza. Researchers then compared the incidence of heart attack during the risk period (the week after a positive test) to the control period (one year before and 51 weeks after the risk period). Heart attacks were six times more likely to occur during the risk period versus the control period. Earlier research has consistently shown a heightened risk of heart attack soon after viral infections like the flu, as well as the common cold and COVID-19.

The findings are a good reminder to get your annual flu vaccine if you haven't already. On average, the vaccine can reduce your chance of getting the flu by about 50%.

Image: © PixelsEffect/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine.
About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at
