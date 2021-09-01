Recent Blog Articles
Caregiving Archive
Articles
Caregiving crisis
Nearly three-quarters of caregivers are 50 or older, and more than 75% are women. Research has linked caregiving to many physical and mental effects, including depression, anxiety, pain, and heart disease. Many caregivers don't attend to their own health and may avoid or skip medical appointments. To address these burdens, caregivers can look into respite care, call their local Agency on Aging, ask for help from friends, and schedule telehealth visits with doctors or therapists.
Dementia: Coping with common, sometimes distressing behaviors
Dementia poses many challenges, both for people struggling with it and for those close to them. Understanding common behaviors and learning to handle situations that arise can help families and caregivers.
Caregivers: You deserve a break
Caregivers may benefit from substitute caregivers who can give them a break. This "respite care" might come from a family member or friend who volunteers to help out. Or it can come from outside services such as adult or child day care centers, short-term stays (seven to 30 days) in a skilled nursing or memory care facility, professional child care or nanny services, or private duty care (which can send someone to be with a loved one up to 24 hours per day).
Pouring from an empty cup? Three ways to refill emotionally
Burnout — whatever the cause — can lead to depression and anxiety, and affect your relationships and ability to function. But it's possible to replenish your energy and enjoyment of life.
Should you hire a medical wingman?
When navigating the health care system becomes challenging, a number of professionals can help. Some, such as home care aides or certified nursing assistants, can assist with errands such as getting to the doctor and picking up medications. Others, such as Aging Life Care Professionals or patient advocates, can develop and run a person's overall care plan, negotiate with insurance companies, arrange to pay medical bills, research treatment options, hire and manage home care helpers, and more.
Palliative care frightens some people: Here's how it helps
Palliative care is a medical specialty meant to help people during many different stages of health. Many people who might benefit from palliative care do not receive it; if more people understand it, more people can take advantage of it.
Untangling grief: Living beyond a great loss
There is no way to prepare for the many shades of grief, which can lead to illness as well as distress. While each person navigates grief differently, the experience of others and broad advice on how to cope may offer comfort.
Taking an aging parent to the doctor? 10 helpful tips
When you take an aging parent to a medical appointment, you wind up playing many roles. Millions of people in the US are caring for family members and are learning as they go along, so they can benefit from tips to keep them on track before, during, and after the appointment.
Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals
When you are a caregiver for an aging parent, the joy of gathering for holiday meals can be overshadowed by stress. Planning in advance for things like the day's schedule, timing of the meal, what food your parent can or will eat, and making sure medications are taken will help children and parents enjoy the meal with as little stress as possible.
How can I help my partner with dementia who resists help?
Caring for someone can be stressful, and this can be even more challenging if a loved one is not ready to accept help. Caregivers who find themselves in this situation should take steps to enlist others' help to ease their burden and should take time for themselves to reduce their stress levels and protect their mental health.
