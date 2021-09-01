Caregiving Archive

Articles

Read More about Caregiving crisis
Caregiving crisis

Caregiving crisis

Nearly three-quarters of caregivers are 50 or older, and more than 75% are women. Research has linked caregiving to many physical and mental effects, including depression, anxiety, pain, and heart disease. Many caregivers don't attend to their own health and may avoid or skip medical appointments. To address these burdens, caregivers can look into respite care, call their local Agency on Aging, ask for help from friends, and schedule telehealth visits with doctors or therapists.

Read More about Dementia: Coping with common, sometimes distressing behaviors
Dementia: Coping with common, sometimes distressing behaviors

Dementia: Coping with common, sometimes distressing behaviors

Dementia poses many challenges, both for people struggling with it and for those close to them. Understanding common behaviors and learning to handle situations that arise can help families and caregivers.

Read More about Caregivers: You deserve a break
Caregivers: You deserve a break

Caregivers: You deserve a break

Caregivers may benefit from substitute caregivers who can give them a break. This "respite care" might come from a family member or friend who volunteers to help out. Or it can come from outside services such as adult or child day care centers, short-term stays (seven to 30 days) in a skilled nursing or memory care facility, professional child care or nanny services, or private duty care (which can send someone to be with a loved one up to 24 hours per day).

Read More about Pouring from an empty cup? Three ways to refill emotionally
Pouring from an empty cup? Three ways to refill emotionally

Pouring from an empty cup? Three ways to refill emotionally

Burnout — whatever the cause — can lead to depression and anxiety, and affect your relationships and ability to function. But it's possible to replenish your energy and enjoyment of life.

Read More about Should you hire a medical wingman?
Should you hire a medical wingman?

Should you hire a medical wingman?

When navigating the health care system becomes challenging, a number of professionals can help. Some, such as home care aides or certified nursing assistants, can assist with errands such as getting to the doctor and picking up medications. Others, such as Aging Life Care Professionals or patient advocates, can develop and run a person's overall care plan, negotiate with insurance companies, arrange to pay medical bills, research treatment options, hire and manage home care helpers, and more.

Read More about Palliative care frightens some people: Here's how it helps
Palliative care frightens some people: Here's how it helps

Palliative care frightens some people: Here's how it helps

Palliative care is a medical specialty meant to help people during many different stages of health. Many people who might benefit from palliative care do not receive it; if more people understand it, more people can take advantage of it.

Read More about Untangling grief: Living beyond a great loss
Untangling grief: Living beyond a great loss

Untangling grief: Living beyond a great loss

There is no way to prepare for the many shades of grief, which can lead to illness as well as distress. While each person navigates grief differently, the experience of others and broad advice on how to cope may offer comfort.

Read More about Taking an aging parent to the doctor? 10 helpful tips
Taking an aging parent to the doctor? 10 helpful tips

Taking an aging parent to the doctor? 10 helpful tips

When you take an aging parent to a medical appointment, you wind up playing many roles. Millions of people in the US are caring for family members and are learning as they go along, so they can benefit from tips to keep them on track before, during, and after the appointment.

Read More about Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals
Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals

Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals

When you are a caregiver for an aging parent, the joy of gathering for holiday meals can be overshadowed by stress. Planning in advance for things like the day's schedule, timing of the meal, what food your parent can or will eat, and making sure medications are taken will help children and parents enjoy the meal with as little stress as possible.

Read More about How can I help my partner with dementia who resists help?
How can I help my partner with dementia who resists help?

How can I help my partner with dementia who resists help?

Caring for someone can be stressful, and this can be even more challenging if a loved one is not ready to accept help. Caregivers who find themselves in this situation should take steps to enlist others' help to ease their burden and should take time for themselves to reduce their stress levels and protect their mental health.

Result 1 - 10 of 54

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.