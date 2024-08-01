Tackling the top stressors for dementia caregivers

Caregiving is a demanding job that you commit to out of love, loyalty, compassion, and often necessity. And when the person you're caring for has dementia, the job is especially difficult. It comes with a long list of physical, financial, logistical, and emotional challenges. Which are the most difficult, and how can you cope?

Recent findings

A 2024 Alzheimer's Association survey highlights the stressors caregivers say are most burdensome. The survey included more than 1,500 current or recent unpaid caregivers of adults ages 50 or older with cognitive problems. The top five stressors were costs, coordinating numerous doctor visits, securing doctor appointments, finding the right doctors, and getting help to take a break (respite care).