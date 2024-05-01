Staying Healthy
Caregiving crisis
Supporting loved ones often takes an overlooked toll on caregivers' own health.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
If a traditional caregiving scenario were captured on time-lapse video, Katherine Lyman contends that early scenes would depict an adult daughter accompanying her aging parent to a doctor's appointment looking "put together" and on top of things. Just a few years later, however, the daughter would appear drastically different — "really disheveled, because she isn't taking care of herself."
"I cannot tell you how many times I've leaned forward, looked the daughter in the eyes, and asked, 'How are you coping with all of this? What are you doing to let off steam? It's great that you're keeping all these plates spinning, but it comes at a cost,'" recounts Lyman, a geriatric nurse practitioner at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.