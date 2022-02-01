Recent Blog Articles
Alzheimer's Disease Archive
Articles
Some blood pressure drugs may lower dementia risk
Taking antihypertension drugs to lower blood pressure that also stimulate type 2 and 4 angiotensin II receptors in the brain may offer protection against Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
New details about loneliness and dementia risk
A 2020 study found that people defined as lonely had a higher risk of dementia than those who were not considered lonely. Loneliness also was associated with smaller brain sizes and poorer executive function (the ability to plan, focus attention, and remember instructions).
Making sense of dementia trends
Studies suggest that the world is facing two different dementia trends. One is that dementia rates are falling steadily in the United States and Europe. The other is that the number of dementia cases globally is rising, and will likely triple in the next 30 years, mostly due to population increases. People can try to reduce their dementia risk by adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes lots of exercise, a healthy diet, at least seven hours of sleep per night, limited alcohol consumption, socializing, improved balance, stress management, smoking cessation, and control of underlying health conditions.
Could cataract surgery bring brain benefits?
A 2021 study found that people who underwent cataract surgery (a procedure replace the lens of the eye) appeared to have a lower risk of developing dementia than those who had cataracts but did not undergo surgery.
Even light physical activity may help prevent dementia
Past research shows that exercise may help to prevent dementia. A new study found that this may be true even for people who only do light daily activity, such as errands or housework. People who got only a little exercise still had a lower risk of dementia than those who were inactive. The risk reduction, however, was not as large as that seen in people who exercised more. Adding small daily bouts of activity may still make a difference when it comes to brain health.
The worst habits for your brain
Many habits can contribute to poor brain health, but four areas can have the most influence. They are the four S’s: sitting, socializing, sleep, and stress. Research has found that poor habits in these areas can affect cognitive skills like memory, learning, and problem solving, and are linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. Adopting simple lifestyle changes may help.
Erectile dysfunction drug may lower Alzheimer’s risk
A 2021 study suggests that sildenafil (Viagra, Revatio), which is used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension, might also protect against Alzheimer’s disease.
Cataract removal tied to lower dementia risk
An observational study published online Dec. 6, 2021, by JAMA Internal Medicine found that the risk of developing dementia was 29% lower in people who underwent cataract removal, compared with people who didn’t have cataracts removed.
Fish linked to lower risk of vascular brain disease
Older adults who eat fish several times a week may be less likely to develop early signs of cerebrovascular disease, a category that includes strokes, aneurysms, and related problems.
Five hours of weekly exercise linked to fewer cancer cases
