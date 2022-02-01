Alzheimer's Disease Archive

Articles

Read More about Some blood pressure drugs may lower dementia risk
Some blood pressure drugs may lower dementia risk

Some blood pressure drugs may lower dementia risk

Taking antihypertension drugs to lower blood pressure that also stimulate type 2 and 4 angiotensin II receptors in the brain may offer protection against Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Read More about New details about loneliness and dementia risk
New details about loneliness and dementia risk

New details about loneliness and dementia risk

A 2020 study found that people defined as lonely had a higher risk of dementia than those who were not considered lonely. Loneliness also was associated with smaller brain sizes and poorer executive function (the ability to plan, focus attention, and remember instructions).

Read More about Making sense of dementia trends
Making sense of dementia trends

Making sense of dementia trends

Studies suggest that the world is facing two different dementia trends. One is that dementia rates are falling steadily in the United States and Europe. The other is that the number of dementia cases globally is rising, and will likely triple in the next 30 years, mostly due to population increases. People can try to reduce their dementia risk by adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes lots of exercise, a healthy diet, at least seven hours of sleep per night, limited alcohol consumption, socializing, improved balance, stress management, smoking cessation, and control of underlying health conditions.

Read More about Could cataract surgery bring brain benefits?
Could cataract surgery bring brain benefits?

Could cataract surgery bring brain benefits?

A 2021 study found that people who underwent cataract surgery (a procedure replace the lens of the eye) appeared to have a lower risk of developing dementia than those who had cataracts but did not undergo surgery.

Read More about Even light physical activity may help prevent dementia
Even light physical activity may help prevent dementia

Even light physical activity may help prevent dementia

Past research shows that exercise may help to prevent dementia. A new study found that this may be true even for people who only do light daily activity, such as errands or housework. People who got only a little exercise still had a lower risk of dementia than those who were inactive. The risk reduction, however, was not as large as that seen in people who exercised more. Adding small daily bouts of activity may still make a difference when it comes to brain health.

Read More about The worst habits for your brain
The worst habits for your brain

The worst habits for your brain

Many habits can contribute to poor brain health, but four areas can have the most influence. They are the four S’s: sitting, socializing, sleep, and stress. Research has found that poor habits in these areas can affect cognitive skills like memory, learning, and problem solving, and are linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. Adopting simple lifestyle changes may help.

Read More about Erectile dysfunction drug may lower Alzheimer’s risk
Erectile dysfunction drug may lower Alzheimer’s risk

Erectile dysfunction drug may lower Alzheimer’s risk

A 2021 study suggests that sildenafil (Viagra, Revatio), which is used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension, might also protect against Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More about Cataract removal tied to lower dementia risk
Cataract removal tied to lower dementia risk

Cataract removal tied to lower dementia risk

An observational study published online Dec. 6, 2021, by JAMA Internal Medicine found that the risk of developing dementia was 29% lower in people who underwent cataract removal, compared with people who didn’t have cataracts removed.

Read More about Fish linked to lower risk of vascular brain disease
Fish linked to lower risk of vascular brain disease

Fish linked to lower risk of vascular brain disease

Older adults who eat fish several times a week may be less likely to develop early signs of cerebrovascular disease, a category that includes strokes, aneurysms, and related problems.

Read More about Five hours of weekly exercise linked to fewer cancer cases
Five hours of weekly exercise linked to fewer cancer cases

Five hours of weekly exercise linked to fewer cancer cases
A study published online Oct. 4, 2021, by the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that about 46,000 U.S. cancer cases per year can be attributed to getting less than 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.
Result 1 - 10 of 184

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.