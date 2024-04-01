Staying Healthy

Weighing the dangers of extra weight

Carrying a few seemingly innocent pounds invites serious health risks.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of a man standing on a balance-type scale and scratching his head as he looks at the numberAn estimated 70% of adults in the United States are overweight or obese based on body mass index (BMI), a calculation that takes into account both height and weight.

Standard definitions consider a healthy BMI as between 18.5 and 24.9, overweight as 25 to 29.9, and obese as 30 and higher. (Calculate your BMI using this online tool.)

While far from perfect, BMI offers a simple gauge of whether someone's weight might pose a problem. Studies have found that a BMI higher than 25 increases your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

But what if you have put on only a little extra weight in recent years — say, five pounds or so — and your BMI doesn't fall into the category of overweight? Is that still cause for concern?

"Any excess weight can pose a health risk and affect one's daily life," says Dr. Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "When you carry extra pounds, you also are more susceptible to joint pain, low energy, and problems sleeping."

Yet the greatest threat is the potential for gaining even more weight. "It's easy for five pounds to quickly turn into 10 pounds and then 15 pounds, and as the weight increases, so do the health risks," says Dr. Willett.

Why do you gain weight?

It's common for men to gain some weight with age. Metabolism naturally slows, and lean muscle mass steadily declines, both of which cause the body to burn calories at a slower rate. In addition, most men consume more daily calories than they need." When you take in extra calories and don't burn them off, they will be stored as fat," says Dr. Willett.

But where you accumulate that extra fat is the real issue with weight gain.

Based on its location, fat can be described as either subcutaneous or visceral. Subcutaneous fat is located just under the skin. Visceral fat lies deep within the abdominal cavity and pads the spaces between your abdominal organs.

Of the two, visceral fat is more dangerous, as high amounts are linked with heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, and high cholesterol levels. Do you have too much visceral fat? Check your waist size. "For men, a waist of 40 inches or more is considered a sign of excess visceral fat," says Dr. Willett. "But even a small change in your clothing, like pants that now feel snug or having to change notches in your belt, are signs of increasing visceral fat."

What is your ideal weight?

There's no one-size-fits-all number for a person's ideal weight. The number depends on age, genetics, body frame, medical history, and average weight as a young adult.

"Your BMI can offer a clue about whether you need to lose excess weight, but consulting with your doctor can help determine your ideal healthy weight range," says Dr. Willett.

Still, you should not ignore even small weight changes. "A little weight gain may seem normal for many men, but that doesn't mean they should accept it and not do anything about it," says Dr. Willett. "It's easier to make modest adjustments now than to wait until you gain a lot more weight."

You can turn back those extra pounds with a combination of aerobic exercise, strength training, and a healthy diet.

Experts recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise (for example, brisk walking, running, swimming, or cycling) most days of the week, plus at least two weekly weight or resistance training sessions to maintain muscle mass and strength. To avoid putting on more pounds, stick with a diet that prioritizes plant-based foods, like the Mediterranean or DASH diet.

Image: © Tetra Images/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes
Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Diabetes remission may lower risk of kidney disease and heart disease
Night owls may face higher diabetes risks featured image

Staying Healthy

Night owls may face higher diabetes risks
Diabetes Diet & Weight Loss Heart Disease

You might also be interested in…

Plant-Based Eating

For a variety of reasons, many people are interested in cutting back on animal foods, such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, and eggs. Some of them are motivated by the health benefits of eating more plants. Another main motivator for eating a plant-based diet is its environmental benefits. In addition, many people are interested in decreasing animal food intake because of concerns about animal welfare or for other moral or religious reasons.
The bottom line: more and more people are lightening their intake of animal foods in pursuit of a more sustainable, plant-based lifestyle.
Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.