Staying Healthy
Emergency care visits after cannabis use rising among older adults
Research we're watching
Cannabis-related visits to hospital emergency departments skyrocketed among older adults over a 14-year period, a new analysis suggests.
Researchers examined data on cannabis-related emergency department visits in California from 2005 through 2019. They found that visits among adults 65 and older jumped from 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019. The findings, published online Jan. 9, 2023, by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, mirror those from an earlier nationwide study.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
