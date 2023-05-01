Staying Healthy

Emergency care visits after cannabis use rising among older adults

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

photo of an older woman at a counter in a marijuana dispensary examining the product

Cannabis-related visits to hospital emergency departments skyrocketed among older adults over a 14-year period, a new analysis suggests.

Researchers examined data on cannabis-related emergency department visits in California from 2005 through 2019. They found that visits among adults 65 and older jumped from 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019. The findings, published online Jan. 9, 2023, by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, mirror those from an earlier nationwide study.

Healthy Aging Marijuana / CBD

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.