Staying Healthy
Can you fight age-related voice changes?
Your voice's pitch and power may change over the years. Here are tips to preserve it.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Your voice, that beautiful instrument that enables you to speak, sing, cry out, and express emotions, might be in danger. It could become weaker or damaged as you get older. That's why it's important to keep your voice as strong and healthy as possible.
What happens to an aging voice?
Just like the rest of your body, your voice, and the various systems that help you speak, change over time.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.