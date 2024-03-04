Foods high in fiber: Boost your health with fiber-rich foods

You may have heard that adding high-fiber foods to your diet can keep your digestive system regular. But fiber can do much more to improve your health, such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels and helping with weight loss, too.

Understanding fiber in your diet

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found mainly in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes (beans and peas). Your digestive system turns most carbs you eat into sugar. But fiber is different. It passes through your body without being broken down.

There are two types of fiber:

  • Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a type of gel in your stomach and colon that slows down your digestion and helps you feel full.
  • Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water and typically remains whole as it passes through your digestive system. It helps to clear out your colon and improve your gut health.

How much fiber do you need?

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025, the recommended amount of fiber that adults should get in their diet varies by gender and age. (Recommendations also vary for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.)

Recommended fiber intake for adults

Men ages 19–50

Men over age 50

Women ages 19–50

Women over age 50

31 to 34 grams

28 grams

25 to 28 grams

22 grams

Source: Dietary Guidelines for Americans 20202025

Fiber naturally exists in the plants that we eat. Some manufacturers add it to the food they produce for added health benefits. You can see how much fiber packaged foods contain by reading the Nutrition Facts label. Dietary fiber is listed there under Total Carbohydrates.

Although fiber is an essential part of a healthy diet, most Americans don't get enough of it.

Benefits of a high-fiber diet

An important role of dietary fiber is to prevent constipation and support the movement of food through your body. Fiber adds bulk and absorbs water, which makes stool softer and easier to pass.

But fiber supports health in other ways, including:

  • Controlling blood sugar: Fiber-rich foods may keep blood sugar levels steady instead of causing them to spike.
  • Protecting heart health: Fiber may protect against heart disease in a number of ways, from fighting inflammation to helping keep blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check.
  • Helping to manage weight: Fiber helps you feel full for a longer time and can keep you from overeating.

Large studies have had mixed results about whether a fiber-rich diet reduces the risk of colorectal cancer. The evidence is stronger for whole grains, which are rich in fiber; increasing consumption of whole grains is associated with a decreased risk of colorectal cancer.

Which foods are high in fiber?

Fiber supplements are readily available, but it's best to get your fiber from food. That's because foods high in fiber also contain vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients your body needs.

Foods high in fiber include legumes, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts and seeds.

Legumes

Many people think "beans" and "legumes" mean the same thing, but there's a difference. While all beans are legumes, not all legumes are beans.

Legumes come from plants that grow their seeds in a pod. Peas and lentils are examples of high-fiber, non-bean legumes.

Legumes

Grams of fiber

Lima beans, cooked, 1 cup

9.2

Green peas, cooked, 1 cup

8.8

French green beans, cooked, 1/2 cup

8.3

Split peas, cooked, 1/2 cup

8.2

Lentils, cooked, 1/2 cup

7.8

Pinto beans, cooked, 1/2 cup

7.7

Black beans, cooked, 1/2 cup

7.5

Chickpeas/garbanzo beans, cooked, 1/2 cup

6.3

Great northern beans, cooked, 1/2 cup

6.2

Kidney beans, cooked, 1/2 cup

5.7

White beans, cooked, 1/2 cup

5.7

Soybeans, cooked, 1/2 cup

5.2

Snow peas, cooked, 1 cup

4.5

Edamame, cooked, 1/2 cup

4.1

Snap green beans, cooked, 1 cup

4.0

Fruits

Fruits are an excellent source of fiber as well as vitamins and other nutrients.

Fruit

Grams of fiber

Guava, 1 cup

8.9

Raspberries, 1 cup

8.0

Blackberries, 1 cup

7.6

Boysenberries, 1 cup

7.0

Passion fruit, 1/4 cup

6.1

Pear, 1 medium (Bartlett, Bosc, Anjou)

5.5

Kiwi, 1 cup

5.4

Grapefruit, 1 fruit

5.0

Apple, medium size, with skin

4.8

Orange, 1 medium

3.7

Figs, dried, 1/4 cup

3.7

Blueberries, 1 cup

3.6

Mandarin orange or tangerine, 1 cup

3.5

Pomegranate seeds, 1 cup

3.5

Pears, dried, 1/4 cup

3.4

Peaches, dried, 1/4 cup

3.3

Banana, medium size

3.2

Apricots, 1 cup

3.1

Prunes, 1 cup

3.1

Strawberries, 1 cup

3.0

Dates, 1/4 cup

3.0

Cherries, 1 cup

2.9

Vegetables

Vegetables provide vitamins and minerals your body needs and are high in fiber, too.

Vegetables

Grams of fiber

Artichoke, cooked, 1 cup

9.6

Pumpkin, canned, 1 cup

7.1

Brussels sprouts, cooked, 1 cup

6.4

Sweet potato, cooked, 1 cup

6.3

Broccoli, cooked, 1 cup

5.2

Avocado, 1/2 cup

5.0

Cauliflower, cooked, 1 cup

4.9

Carrots, cooked, 1 cup

4.8

Kale, cooked, 1 cup

4.7

Spinach, cooked, 1 cup

4.3

Escarole, cooked, 1 cup

4.2

Cabbage, red, cooked, 1 cup

4.1

Okra, cooked, 1 cup

4.0

Corn, cooked, 1 cup

4.0

Potato, baked, with skin, 1 medium

3.9

Carrots, raw, 1 cup

3.6

Mushrooms, cooked, 1 cup

3.4

Red bell pepper, raw, 1 cup

3.1

Plantains, cooked, 1 cup

3.1

Asparagus, cooked, 1 cup

2.9

Onions, cooked, 1 cup

2.9

Beets, cooked, 1 cup

2.8

Whole grains

There's a difference between whole grains and refined grains. Whole grains contain the entire grain, which includes bran and germ, while refined grains have been processed in a way that removes the bran and germ. Whole grains are an excellent source of fiber.

You can't tell which foods are whole grain just by color. Check to see if "whole" or "whole grain" appears as one of the first three ingredients on the ingredient list.

Whole grains

Grams of fiber

Cereal, high fiber, unsweetened, 1/2 cup

14.0

Cereal, whole grain kernels, 1/2 cup

7.5

Cereal, shredded wheat, 1 cup

6.2

Popcorn, 3 cups

5.8

Cereal, bran flakes, 3/4 cup

5.5

Bulgur, cooked, 1/2 cup

4.1

Spelt, cooked, 1/2 cup

3.8

Barley, pearled, cooked, 1/2 cup

3.8

Brown rice, cooked, long grain

3.5

Cereal, toasted oat

3.0

Multigrain bread, 1 large slice

3.0

Oat bran, 1/2 cup

2.9

Whole wheat crackers, 1 oz.

2.9

Whole wheat tortillas, 1 oz.

2.8

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are a great source of fiber and healthy fats. But they can be higher in calories, so watch your portion sizes. A handful as a snack or sprinkled on salads or vegetables is best.

Nuts and seeds

Grams of fiber

Pumpkin seeds, 1 ounce

5.2

Coconut, 1 ounce

4.6

Chia seeds, 1 tablespoon

4.1

Almonds, 1 ounce

3.5

Chestnut, 1 ounce

3.3

Sunflower seeds, 1 ounce

3.1

Pine nuts, 1 ounce

3.0

Pistachio nuts, 1 ounce

2.9

Flax seeds, 1 tablespoon

2.8

Hazelnuts, 1 ounce

2.8

Tips for increasing fiber in your diet

There are easy ways to get more fiber in your diet:

  • Slice up raw vegetables to keep in your refrigerator as snacks.
  • Choose whole-grain cereal or a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast, and top it with berries or almonds.
  • Add beans, shredded carrots, and a sprinkling of nuts and seeds to your salad.
  • Include a piece of fruit or vegetable as part of each meal.
  • Switch from white rice to brown and from white bread to whole-grain.
  • Try whole-wheat pasta instead of regular.
  • Experiment with international dishes that use whole grains and legumes, such as Middle Eastern cuisines.
  • Try to eat some fiber-rich foods with each of your daily meals.

Adding fiber in your diet too quickly can cause digestive side effects like bloating and constipation. If you need to boost your fiber intake, increase it slowly, over time. And drink plenty of water, which can help fiber pass through your digestive system without stomach distress.

