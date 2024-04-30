Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Lisa Catanese, ELS
Health Writer
Lisa Catanese, ELS, has been a medical writer for more than 20 years. Through her company, Blue Blaze Communications, she has written content for hospitals, magazines, websites, pharmaceutical companies, and medical education companies, and her writing has won 18 national and international awards. She is certified as an editor in the life sciences and is a member of the American Medical Writers Association.
Posts by Lisa Catanese, ELS
Diseases & Conditions
West Nile virus: Recognizing symptoms and protecting yourself against this mosquito-borne illness
Staying Healthy
What do head lice look like and what should you do if you find them?
Mind & Mood
What is CTE? Understanding chronic traumatic encephalopathy
Staying Healthy
Gabapentin: Uses, side effects, and what you should know if you've been prescribed this medication
Pain
Occipital neuralgia: Symptoms and treatments
Nutrition
Foods high in fiber: Boost your health with fiber-rich foods
Diseases & Conditions
Is bronchitis contagious?
Staying Healthy
GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drug side effects: "Ozempic face" and more
Diseases & Conditions
Understanding hand, foot and mouth disease: Causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Diseases & Conditions
Popcorn lung: What is it, and who is at risk?
Diseases & Conditions
Pulmonary embolism: Symptoms, causes, risk factors, and treatment
Heart Health
Statins: Types, uses, side effects, and alternatives
