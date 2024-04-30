photo of Lisa Catanese, ELS

Lisa Catanese, ELS

Health Writer

Lisa Catanese, ELS, has been a medical writer for more than 20 years. Through her company, Blue Blaze Communications, she has written content for hospitals, magazines, websites, pharmaceutical companies, and medical education companies, and her writing has won 18 national and international awards. She is certified as an editor in the life sciences and is a member of the American Medical Writers Association.

Posts by Lisa Catanese, ELS

West Nile virus: Recognizing symptoms and protecting yourself against this mosquito-borne illness featured image

Diseases & Conditions

West Nile virus: Recognizing symptoms and protecting yourself against this mosquito-borne illness
What do head lice look like and what should you do if you find them? featured image

Staying Healthy

What do head lice look like and what should you do if you find them?
What is CTE? Understanding chronic traumatic encephalopathy featured image

Mind & Mood

What is CTE? Understanding chronic traumatic encephalopathy
Gabapentin: Uses, side effects, and what you should know if you've been prescribed this medication featured image

Staying Healthy

Gabapentin: Uses, side effects, and what you should know if you've been prescribed this medication
Occipital neuralgia: Symptoms and treatments featured image

Pain

Occipital neuralgia: Symptoms and treatments
Foods high in fiber: Boost your health with fiber-rich foods featured image

Nutrition

Foods high in fiber: Boost your health with fiber-rich foods
Is bronchitis contagious? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Is bronchitis contagious?
GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drug side effects:

Staying Healthy

GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drug side effects: "Ozempic face" and more
Understanding hand, foot and mouth disease: Causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Understanding hand, foot and mouth disease: Causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Popcorn lung: What is it, and who is at risk? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Popcorn lung: What is it, and who is at risk?
Pulmonary embolism: Symptoms, causes, risk factors, and treatment featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Pulmonary embolism: Symptoms, causes, risk factors, and treatment
Statins: Types, uses, side effects, and alternatives featured image

Heart Health

Statins: Types, uses, side effects, and alternatives
