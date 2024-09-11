Assisted living: An overview of this senior living option

By , Health Writer

photo of a health care aide shaving a senior man in a bathroom

Americans today are living longer than ever before, thanks to advances in medicine, more effective medical treatments, and higher standards of living. As they age, many people begin to contemplate senior living options. Those who could use help with day-to-day activities may consider assisted living.

What is assisted living?

Assisted living is a housing option that provides services for people who need help with activities of daily living and basic or occasional medical care. Assisted living helps people to live as independently as possible while getting a helping hand when they need it. Also called adult care facilities or residential care facilities, assisted living facilities are for people who can no longer live safely on their own but don't require 24/7 health care that a nursing home would provide.

Residents have a homelike setting with their own apartment, usually with a kitchenette and private bath. Assisted living facilities have common areas such as a dining room, exercise room, and recreation areas. Some even have extras such as a bar, music room, movie theater, and walking paths.

Assisted living facilities deliver individualized care to each resident, meeting their specific needs and preferences. Care aides are available around the clock to help people who have fallen, feel ill, or need other types of assistance.

Services offered in assisted living facilities

An assisted living facility provides help with routine activities such as bathing, dressing, toileting, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, and managing medications. Most also offer social activities and transportation to appointments, shopping, and community events.

Some assisted living facilities also offer care for people with early dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Some are combined with nursing homes so you can step up to a higher level of care should you need it, temporarily or permanently, without having to move.

A key benefit of assisted living is the ability to stay active and have the companionship of others around you.

Who could benefit from assisted living?

You may benefit from assisted living if you:

  • have trouble preparing meals
  • can no longer drive safely
  • have fallen in your home
  • often forget to take your medication or pay your bills
  • have trouble keeping yourself or your house clean
  • feel lonely and isolated.

How to choose the right assisted living facility for you

Assisted living facilities vary widely in terms of the number of apartments in a complex and the services they offer. Some have as few as 10 or as many as 100 residents. Some questions to ask when you are researching or touring an assisted living facility include:

  • How many people live here?
  • What is the average ability level of residents?
  • What type of medical and personal assistance does the facility offer?
  • What services are included in the price, and what additional fees might there be?
  • What types of social activities are offered?
  • Is it possible to tour a sample apartment?
  • Do you offer transportation, such as going to stores or doctor appointments?

You can also check a facility's ratings through organizations such as:

Many states maintain a searchable database of assisted living facilities. You can find out if your state offers one by checking your local Area Agency on Aging.

What is the average cost of assisted living?

The average cost of assisted living is $4,500 per month, or $54,000 a year. Your cost may be lower or higher, depending on which state you live in. Certain personal care services may incur additional fees.

Assisted living is generally more expensive than independent living but less expensive than a nursing home. If you have long-term care insurance, your policy may cover all or part of the cost.

Medicare does not cover assisted living costs. But Medicare or Medicaid may provide coverage for certain aspects of assisted living (such as physical therapy delivered in an assisted living setting), depending on which state you live in and whether you are eligible.

