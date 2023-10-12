Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Suzanne Salamon is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a geriatrician and practices primary care geriatrics at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she is the associate chief for clinical geriatrics. She is board certified in internal medicine and geriatric medicine.

She is the geriatrics editor of the Harvard Health Letter, and has been the medical editor for Harvard Health Publishing Special Health Reports including Better Balance and Aging in Place. She is active in community public health, serving on the board of the Brookline Senior Center and writing a monthly column for their newsletter called “Ask a Geriatrician,” and she belongs to the Medical Reserve Corps.

(Her mother, who just turned 100, lives with her and her family.)