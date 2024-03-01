Too much TV might be bad for your brain

Excessive TV-watching — defined as four or more hours daily — is associated with a greater risk of developing brain-based disorders such as dementia, depression, and Parkinson's disease, a new analysis suggests.

The study, published online Nov. 3, 2023, by the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, looked at data on more than 473,000 adults ages 39 to 72 enrolled in the UK Biobank. Researchers tracked participants until either they died; they were diagnosed with dementia, Parkinson's, or depression; or the study ended (2018 for some participants, 2021 for others). Participants reported how many hours they spent aside from work either exercising, using a computer, or watching TV.