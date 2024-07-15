Exposure therapy: What is it and how can it help?
Exposure therapy is a way to help people conquer their fears, stress, or anxiety. Exposure therapy has been scientifically proven to be a safe and effective treatment for a variety of psychological issues.
What is exposure therapy?
Exposure therapy is a type of psychological therapy used to help people overcome problems such as phobias, panic attacks, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder. It involves exposing a person, in a safe environment, to the object, activity, or situation that they fear or struggle with.
When people are afraid of something, they tend to avoid it. While this may work in the short term, over time the fear may become worse and negatively impact a person's life.
Exposure therapy is a type of cognitive behavioral therapy. It can help break the cycle of avoidance and fear.
Who might benefit from exposure therapy?
Exposure therapy has been shown to be a safe and effective treatment for people of all ages, including children and teenagers, in helping them overcome their fears.
Examples of people who may benefit from exposure therapy are veterans with combat-related PTSD, adults with anxiety disorders including specific phobias, and children who have experienced traumatic events.
What to expect from exposure therapy
Exposure therapy starts with a provider learning more about you and what you are afraid of. You'll typically meet with the therapist once a week for several weeks to a few months, usually averaging between eight and 12 sessions.
There are several different types of exposure therapy that can be used, based on your need and circumstances.
Real exposure involves directly facing the object, situation, or activity that you are afraid of. The exposure starts gradually and is slowly increased. For example, someone with a fear of spiders may be shown a live spider across the room, then asked to observe it up close, and eventually may be encouraged to handle it.
Imagined exposure involves imagining the object, situation, or activity that you fear. For example, a veteran may be asked to remember and describe the sights and sounds of being in combat.
Simulation exposure involves using virtual reality technology to simulate what you are afraid of. It's used when real exposure is not possible, such as for people with a fear of flying on planes.
Sensation awareness, also called interoceptive exposure, involves creating physical sensations that are harmless but feared. For example, the provider may ask someone who gets panic attacks to run on a treadmill to make their heart rate go up, to show them that this sensation is not dangerous.
Prolonged exposure is therapy that is provided more slowly, over a period of several months, so that a person has time to accept the exposure and sufficiently process the experience. This type of exposure therapy is often used to treat PTSD. It is not typically used for other anxiety disorders.
Exposure therapy is sometimes combined with relaxation exercises, to help associate a feared object or situation with relaxation.
Benefits of exposure therapy
Untreated fear, stress, or anxiety can have a profound impact on your quality of life.
Exposure therapy can help in several ways. Over time, it can help weaken the negative association you previously had with something you feared.
Exposure therapy can also show that you are capable of confronting your fears and managing your anxiety. It can restore a feeling of power and control that comes from facing and overcoming your fears or negative circumstances.
Exposure therapy can result in significant symptom reduction, with benefits continuing for years after treatment.
Which mental health professionals practice exposure therapy?
Not all therapists or counselors are trained in, or provide, exposure therapy. Licensed psychologists (PhD or PsyD), licensed professional counselors (LPC), or licensed clinical social workers (LCSW) can all deliver exposure therapy.
