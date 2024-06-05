Mind & Mood
What is cognitive behavioral therapy?
CBT helps people understand the connection between thoughts, feelings, and reactions and teaches helpful coping strategies.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) teaches people to challenge negative thought patterns and turn less often to unhelpful behaviors. These strategies can improve your mood and the way you respond to challenging situations: a flat tire, looming deadlines, family life ups and downs.
Yet there's much more depth and nuance to this well-researched form of psychotherapy. It has proven effective for treating anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. Tailored versions of CBT can also help people cope with insomnia, chronic pain, and other nonpsychiatric conditions. And it can help in managing difficult life experiences, such as divorce or relationship problems.
What are the key components of CBT?
One important aspect of CBT relates to perspective, says psychologist Jennifer Burbridge, assistant director of the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.
"Therapists who practice CBT don't see the problems or symptoms people describe as having one single cause, but rather as a combination of underlying causes," she says. These include
- biological or genetic factors
- psychological issues (your thoughts, physical sensations, and behaviors)
- social factors (your environment and relationships).
Each of these factors contributes to — and helps maintain — the troublesome issues that might prompt you to seek therapy, she explains.
How does CBT describe our emotions?
Our emotions have three components: thoughts, physical sensations, and behaviors.
"Thoughts are what we say to ourselves, or 'self-talk,'" says Burbridge. Physical sensations are what we observe in our bodies when we experience an emotional situation: for example, when your heart rate rises in stressful circumstances. Behaviors are simply the things you do — or do not do. For instance, anxiety might prevent you from attending a social event.
All three components are interrelated and influence one another. That's why CBT helps people to develop skills in each of them. "Think of it as a wellness class for your emotional health," says Burbridge.
How long does CBT last?
CBT is a goal-oriented, short-term therapy. Typically it involves weekly, 50-minute sessions over 12 to 16 weeks. Intensive CBT may condense this schedule into sessions every weekday over one to three weeks.
Is CBT collaborative?
"When I first meet with someone, I'll listen to what's going on with them and start thinking about different strategies they might try," Burbridge says. But CBT is a collaborative process that involves homework on the patient's part.
What might that mean for you? Often, a first assignment involves self-monitoring, noting whether there are certain things, events, or times of day that trigger your symptoms. Future sessions focus on fine-tuning approaches to elicit helpful, adaptive self-talk, and problem-solving any obstacles that might prevent progress.
Certain thinking patterns are often associated with anxiety or depression, says Burbridge. Therapists help people recognize these patterns and then work with patients to find broader, more flexible ways to cope with difficult situations.
"We're cognitive creatures with big frontal lobes that help us analyze situations and solve problems. That's useful in some situations. But at other times, when you're trying to manage your emotions, it may be better to pause and acknowledge and accept your discomfort," says Burbridge.
Which CBT tools and strategies can help?
That particular skill — paying attention in the present moment without judgement, or mindfulness — is a common CBT tool. Another strategy that's helpful for anxiety, known as exposure or desensitization, involves facing your fears directly.
"People avoid things that make them nervous or scared, which reinforces the fear," says Burbridge. With small steps, you gradually expose yourself to the scary situation. Each step provides learning opportunities — for example, maybe you realize that the situation wasn't as scary as you though it would be.
By trying new things instead of avoiding them, you begin to change your thought patterns. These more adaptive thinking patterns then make it more likely you will try new or challenging experiences in the future, thereby increasing your self-confidence.
How does CBT work?
Brain imaging research suggests conditions like depression or anxiety change patterns of activity in certain parts of the brain. One way CBT may help address this is by modifying nerve pathways involved in fear responses, or by establishing new connections between key parts of the brain.
A 2022 review focused on 13 brain imaging studies of people treated with CBT. The analysis suggested CBT may alter activity in the prefrontal cortex (often called the "personality center") and the precuneus (which is involved in memory, integrating perceptions of the environment, mental imagery, and pain response).
Who might benefit from CBT?
CBT is appropriate for people of all different ages. This can range from children as young as 3 years — in tandem with parents or caregivers — to octogenarians. In addition to treating anxiety and depression, CBT is also effective for
- eating disorders
- substance abuse
- personality disorders
- attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).
Additional evidence shows CBT may help people with different health issues, including irritable bowel syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, insomnia, migraines, and other chronic pain conditions. The therapy may also benefit people with cancer, epilepsy, HIV, diabetes, and heart disease.
"Many medical conditions can limit your activities. CBT can help you adjust to your diagnosis, cope with the new challenges, and still live a meaningful life, despite the limitations," says Burbridge.
