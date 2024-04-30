Recent Blog Articles
Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Stephanie Collier is the director of education in the division of geriatric psychiatry at McLean Hospital; consulting psychiatrist for the population health management team at Newton-Wellesley Hospital; and instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Her professional interests include the interface of medicine and psychiatry, the treatment of mental illnesses in the primary care setting, and the optimization of training and supervision of nonspecialist clinicians to deliver mental health interventions in resource-limited settings.
Posts by Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
Mind & Mood
How can you find joy (or at least peace) during difficult times?
Mind & Mood
Apps to accelerometers: Can technology improve mental health in older adults?
Mind & Mood
If climate change keeps you up at night, here's how to cope
Staying Healthy
War anxiety: How to cope
Staying Healthy
Sex, drugs, and depression: What your doctor needs to know
Mind & Mood
Is a mobile app as good as a therapist?
Women's Health
Postpartum anxiety is invisible, but common and treatable
Mind & Mood
How can you manage anxiety during pregnancy?
COVID-19
Could COVID-19 infection be responsible for your depressed mood or anxiety?
Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
How can you help a loved one suffering from loneliness?
Mental Health
Should we screen all adolescent girls and women for anxiety?
Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
What should you do during a psychiatric medication shortage?
Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
Collaborative care: Treating mental illnesses in primary care
Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
Struggling with attention and organization as you age? It could be ADHD, not dementia
Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
What works best for treating depression and anxiety in dementia?
Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
What’s the best way to manage agitation related to dementia?
