Harvard Health Blog

Collaborative care: Treating mental illnesses in primary care

GettyImages-1179961418
By , Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Like most people, you probably do not enjoy going to the doctor only to be referred to a specialist in a different practice. Unfortunately, fragmented care is often the reality among people suffering from common mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety. Wouldn’t it be nice to have both your behavioral and physical health needs addressed at the same time and in the same place?

Comprehensive physical and behavioral health care

In medicine, illnesses of the brain are often treated in specialized settings, separate from the rest of medical care. However, we know that there is a strong link between mental illnesses and numerous medical conditions including heart diseases, lung diseases, immune function, and pain. Mental illnesses can cause or exacerbate physical illnesses, but the reverse is true as well: physical illnesses can result in psychological distress or illness through common pathways such as inflammation. Treating mental illnesses in the primary care setting improves access to mental health care and reduces stigma. Although the burden of mental illnesses in primary care settings is high, many primary care physicians do not feel comfortable managing these conditions alone.

What is collaborative care?

Collaborative care is a team-based model of integrated psychiatric and primary care that can treat mental illnesses in the primary care setting. In our practice, a multidisciplinary “teamlet” of a behavioral health coach, a social worker, and a psychiatrist work together in a coordinated fashion to provide treatment to the patient, and to provide recommendations for the patient’s primary care physician. Treatment is truly patient-centered, and the clinicians often use motivational interviewing to help a patient identify and achieve their behavioral health goals. This model of care is time-limited, generally six sessions every other week for 12 weeks, followed by three monthly maintenance sessions.

Collaborative care helps you meet your goals

Patients may enroll in collaborative care to receive treatment for anxiety or depression, to receive treatment for substance use disorders, or to learn skills to manage stress at work or at home. Goals may include increasing physical activity, setting a quit date for smoking, or practicing mindfulness to reduce anxiety. In addition to behavioral health coaching, the teamlet may also connect a patient to resources (financial, support groups, housing) or provide medication recommendations. To ensure that the patient improves during treatment, collaborative care uses patient-reported outcome measures to drive clinical decision-making, such as symptom rating scales.

Collaborative care during COVID-19

The psychological toll of the pandemic on people infected with the virus and their loved ones is profound. The collaborative care team at our institution has adapted to this surge of distress by providing additional support to patients and their families. Through virtual coaching (by phone or video), coaches have broadened their repertoire to provide specific cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) interventions to address COVID-19 related anxiety and mood symptoms. Patients have access to COVID-19 workbooks, and they may enroll in internet-based CBT modules that focus on managing anxiety or depressive symptoms related to the pandemic.

What else can help me during this pandemic?

Whether collaborative care is offered at your doctor’s practice or not, there are many available resources to help you and your loved ones cope during these difficult times. In addition to the resources available at health.harvard.edu, there are the free and evidence-based COVID Coach mobile application, the free online course Coping during the pandemic, and the free online meditation resources for times of social distancing/COVID-19 — all wonderful tools to support your mental health. Lastly, there is a reason why behavioral health coaching often involves physical activity — it remains one of the best ways to rapidly improve your mood, decrease anxiety, and boost your overall brain health.

About the Author

photo of Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH

Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Stephanie Collier is the director of education in the division of geriatric psychiatry at McLean Hospital; consulting psychiatrist for the population health management team at Newton-Wellesley Hospital; and instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Stephanie Collier, MD, MPH
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Anxiety and Stress Disorders

Everyone worries or gets scared sometimes. But if you feel extremely worried or afraid much of the time, or if you repeatedly feel panicky, you may have an anxiety disorder. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental illnesses, affecting roughly 40 million American adults each year. This Special Health Report, Anxiety and Stress Disorders, discusses the latest and most effective treatment approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapies, psychotherapy, and medications. A special section delves into alternative treatments for anxiety, such as relaxation techniques, mindfulness meditation, and biofeedback.

Read More

Related Content

10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit featured image

Staying Healthy

Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit
Mental Health Stress

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.