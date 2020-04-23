Exercise & Fitness

No room to exercise? Tiny space workouts have never been more important

By , Contributor

cropped photo showing the body of a man exercising on the floor in his home; his arms are outstretched and his hands are gripping his left foot in a stretch

For many of us, the loss of our fitness routines — the social aspects of a regular exercise class, scheduled walks with friends — is one of the stresses imposed by COVID-19 restrictions. Yet maintaining, or possibly increasing, your physical activity level seems even more important than usual in the face of this new coronavirus. While we don't know exactly how fitness and exercise affect this particular virus, we do know that regular physical activity boosts the immune system. One study shows just a single dose of moderate- to high-intensity exercise can bolster the immune system. And a strong immune system can help fight off the effects of viral illnesses.

Also, exercise confers multiple benefits on essentially all of your body's systems, from your muscles, bones, heart, and lungs to your brain. Importantly, it increases insulin sensitivity and reduces stress hormones, which further helps your body fight infections. Significantly, exercise helps people manage anxiety and depression. Even a single bout of exercise can help if you're feeling anxious or depressed, perhaps due to the fear of becoming ill, financial concerns, and worry about the well-being of loved ones. But how can you get enough physical activity in a confined space and without access to your usual exercise machines or classes?

Be flexible about the types of exercise you choose

Switching your exercise to a more confined space may require some flexibility on your part. When I counsel my patients about exercise and suggest flexibility, they often think of yoga or stretching. But in this case, I am suggesting being more flexible about your choice of exercise and less rigid about holding onto prior habits. Keep in mind:

  • Change may be good for you and your body. Perhaps your usual activity is a barre class, yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, or a boot camp. Your body is accustomed to the muscles worked and the intensity of your accustomed activity. Varying your choice of exercise reduces boredom, and lessens your chance of musculoskeletal injury from repetitive movements. It may also engage new muscle groups.
  • Your muscles are agnostic. They don't know, nor do they care, what kind of workout clothes you are wearing, what kind of space you are in, or what kind of music is playing. Your muscles are highly adaptable. Simply put, if you apply a specific demand, such as lifting weights or doing squats, your muscles will become stronger to allow you to meet the new requirement. And you can do that even in a very small area.

If you feel confined in your available exercise area — and, as some people complain, like a prisoner in your home due to stay-at-home orders — consider that exercise actually has been shown to improve depression, stress, and anxiety in people who are in prison. Even within limited space, people can do body weight exercises similar to these workouts, such as push-ups, bridges, squats, yoga poses, and mat Pilates. Want more? Try challenging your standing balance and performing agility work by hopping from side to side or front and back.

Reshape your exercise routine during stay-at-home orders

Here are four ways to reshape your exercise routine during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Go online to find classes and specific exercises. Join one of the many exercise class recordings from the YMCA or commercial trainers designed for in-home exercise with minimal or no equipment. Check out a library of exercises for every muscle group and level of difficulty offered by the American Council on Exercise.
  • Consider taking a live exercise class online. This adds a bit of social connection (ask a friend to join so that you can see them in class). Also, for many of us, setting an appointment for a live class will improve compliance compared to on-demand videos, which can be watched — or avoided — at any time of day.
  • Get outside. One of few excuses for leaving your home, other than to get food and medicine, is to exercise. Exposure to nature is particularly beneficial to combat the blues from staying inside.
  • Have fun and try something new. If you were never comfortable joining a Zumba or dance class, this may be your opportunity to try it out at home. You can choose to turn off your camera (at least until you get the moves down).

About the Author

photo of Edward Phillips, MD

Edward Phillips, MD, Contributor

Dr. Edward M. Phillips is an assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School, and the founder and director of the Institute of Lifestyle Medicine at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. He’d like … See Full Bio
View all posts by Edward Phillips, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Core Exercises: 6 workouts to tighten your abs, strengthen your back, and improve balance

Want to bring more power to athletic pursuits? Build up your balance and stability? Or are you simply hoping to make everyday acts like bending, turning, and reaching easier? A strong, flexible core underpins all these goals. Core muscles need to be strong, yet flexible, and core fitness, like that found in the Special Health Report Core Exercises: 6 workouts to tighten your abs, strengthen your back, and improve balance, should be part of every exercise program.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.