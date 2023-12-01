Men's Health

Can weight loss slow prostate cancer?

For men following active surveillance, maintaining a healthy weight may improve their prognosis.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of a man being weighed at a doctor's officeYou've had a biopsy and have been diagnosed with low-grade prostate cancer, defined as a tumor that is confined to the prostate gland and unlikely to grow or spread. You decide to follow active surveillance, a protocol in which you regularly follow up with your doctor for routine PSA tests, prostate biopsies, and possibly MRI scans. If at some point it looks like the cancer has progressed, then you can consider treatment (radiation or surgery).

For some men, this wait-and-see period lasts for years. But can you do anything to help slow your cancer's growth and delay treatment for as long as possible? Your bathroom scale might give you the answer.

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Diet & Weight Loss Prostate Cancer Prostate Health Prostate Knowledge

