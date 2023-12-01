Can weight loss slow prostate cancer?

You've had a biopsy and have been diagnosed with low-grade prostate cancer, defined as a tumor that is confined to the prostate gland and unlikely to grow or spread. You decide to follow active surveillance, a protocol in which you regularly follow up with your doctor for routine PSA tests, prostate biopsies, and possibly MRI scans. If at some point it looks like the cancer has progressed, then you can consider treatment (radiation or surgery).

For some men, this wait-and-see period lasts for years. But can you do anything to help slow your cancer's growth and delay treatment for as long as possible? Your bathroom scale might give you the answer.