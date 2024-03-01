Heart Health
An inside look at aortic stenosis
Without proper monitoring and treatment, this valve problem can lead to heart failure.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
A leading heart-related issue for older men is something most are unaware of — aortic stenosis.
"Aortic stenosis occurs when the heart's aortic valve opening narrows, and blood cannot flow normally," says Dr. Patrick O'Gara, Harvard Medical School Professor of Medicine and senior physician in the cardiovascular division at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.