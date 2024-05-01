Exercise & Fitness

Does tai chi beat aerobics to lower blood pressure?

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a group of older adults doing tai chi outdoors in a park

If you had to guess which exercise is most effective at lowering blood pressure, you might not choose tai chi, known for its flowing motions and deep breathing to calm the mind and improve balance, strength, and mood. But a small randomized trial published online Feb. 9, 2024, by JAMA Network Open found that tai chi was better at lowering blood pressure than aerobic activity (the kind that works your heart and lungs). Researchers divided about 340 people with elevated blood pressure — a precursor stage to high blood pressure — into two groups. One group practiced tai chi for an hour four times a week. The other group did an hour of aerobic exercise (stair climbing, jogging, brisk walking, or cycling) four times a week. After one year, systolic blood pressure (the top number in a measurement) had dropped by an average of seven points for people in the tai chi group, compared with about four points in the aerobics group. The researchers speculate that tai chi might have the edge because it triggers the body's relaxation response, which helps lower blood pressure. But don't give up aerobic exercise; it's still crucial for many aspects of health. Just think of tai chi as another helpful tool.

Image: © Westend61/Getty Images

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

An Introduction to Tai Chi

Mind-body exercises, such as tai chi and yoga, have been gaining popularity over the past few decades. This is not surprising, given the increasing number of studies on the positive effects of these gentler forms of exercise—everything from lowering blood pressure and managing depression to building strength and improving balance. There is even evidence that tai chi may help you live a longer, more vital life.

Read More

