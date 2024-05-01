Exercise & Fitness
Does tai chi beat aerobics to lower blood pressure?
News briefs
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
If you had to guess which exercise is most effective at lowering blood pressure, you might not choose tai chi, known for its flowing motions and deep breathing to calm the mind and improve balance, strength, and mood. But a small randomized trial published online Feb. 9, 2024, by JAMA Network Open found that tai chi was better at lowering blood pressure than aerobic activity (the kind that works your heart and lungs). Researchers divided about 340 people with elevated blood pressure — a precursor stage to high blood pressure — into two groups. One group practiced tai chi for an hour four times a week. The other group did an hour of aerobic exercise (stair climbing, jogging, brisk walking, or cycling) four times a week. After one year, systolic blood pressure (the top number in a measurement) had dropped by an average of seven points for people in the tai chi group, compared with about four points in the aerobics group. The researchers speculate that tai chi might have the edge because it triggers the body's relaxation response, which helps lower blood pressure. But don't give up aerobic exercise; it's still crucial for many aspects of health. Just think of tai chi as another helpful tool.
Image: © Westend61/Getty Images
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.