Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection?
- Reviewed by Megan Noe, MD, MPH, MSCE, Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Your dietary habits can significantly impact your hair health, and addressing nutrient deficiencies may help you treat and prevent hair loss. However, not all vitamin and mineral supplements may be helpful for hair loss, and when taken in excess, some can be harmful.
Understanding hair loss: Common causes and contributors
Hair loss, also called alopecia, is a common condition that can cause emotional distress. Hair loss can be a normal part of the aging process. But it can also result from a range of other causes and contributors. These include:
- inherited genetic disorders and inflammatory diseases
- cancer and cancer treatments
- hormonal fluctuations
- stress
- pregnancy
- vitamin and mineral deficiencies
- certain medications
- substantial weight loss over a short period of time
- recent surgery or illness.
The most common type of hair loss affecting both males and females is androgenetic alopecia, also called male or female pattern hair loss. Androgenetic alopecia is an inherited condition in which the hair gradually starts to thin at some time after puberty. The hair loss typically follows a specific pattern, such as a receding hairline and baldness on the crown of the scalp in males and thinning at the part line in females.
Telogen effluvium (TE) and alopecia areata (AA) are two other common types of hair loss. With TE, sudden and drastic hair shedding occurs one to six months after a major stressor. Stressors can include psychological stress, severe illness, crash diets, major surgery, or pregnancy. AA is an autoimmune condition that causes round patches of hair loss that appear suddenly. The cause of AA is unknown, but is more common in people with thyroid disorders.
Androgenetic alopecia, telogen effluvium, and alopecia areata are types of nonscarring hair loss, meaning when the hair falls out there is no damage to the hair follicle or scalp itself (no "scarring"). Hair regrowth is possible with time and appropriate treatment. Approximately 73% of all hair loss falls into this category.
The role of vitamins and minerals in hair health: Essential nutrients for strong and healthy hair
A variety of vitamins and minerals play a role in new hair growth. They also strengthen your immune system, which is necessary for healthy hair. Specific vitamins and minerals that can contribute to hair health include:
- vitamin A
- vitamin B2 (riboflavin)
- vitamin B3 (niacin)
- vitamin B7 (biotin)
- vitamin B9 (folate)
- vitamin B12
- vitamin C
- vitamin D
- vitamin E
- iron
- selenium
- zinc.
Addressing shortfalls through diet and supplements: Does it help hair growth?
Consuming adequate vitamins and minerals is important to preventing and managing hair loss. Most people can cover all their nutritional needs through a healthy, balanced diet.
However, if blood tests show that you have certain vitamin or mineral deficiencies, your doctor may recommend supplements. For example:
- Vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential for creating the cells that develop into hair follicles. It also supports healthy bones and your immune system. If you have hair loss and low vitamin D levels, your doctor may recommend vitamin D supplements.
- Iron. Iron is responsible for carrying oxygen to your hair follicles so your hair can grow. Iron supplements may be recommended if you have hair loss as well as iron deficiency that is confirmed by laboratory tests. Too much iron can be toxic, so supplements should be taken exactly as prescribed by your doctor.
- Vitamin C. Vitamin C is necessary to absorb iron from your diet. If you have both hair loss and iron deficiency, vitamin C supplements can help.
There is conflicting scientific evidence supporting the benefit of vitamin A, vitamin E, zinc, selenium, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (folate), vitamin B7 (biotin), and vitamin B12 for hair loss. Your doctor can make recommendations tailored to your needs based on laboratory test results.
It is also important to understand that supplementing with too much of certain vitamins or minerals can be harmful. Excessive intake of vitamin A and selenium, for example, can lead to increased hair loss. And consuming too much vitamin A or iron is toxic. Too much biotin (vitamin B7), a popular vitamin found in skin, hair, and nail supplements, can interfere with lab tests, including assessment of thyroid function and certain hormone levels.
The link between vitamin and mineral deficiencies and hair loss
You may experience hair loss if you are deficient in any of the vitamins and minerals that are essential for healthy hair. As discussed, your doctor can test for some vitamin and mineral deficiencies using blood tests, and can make recommendations based on these findings. Addressing any deficiencies through diet and supplementation may prevent hair loss and support hair growth.
However, shortfalls in these micronutrients are rarely the only cause of hair loss. If your hair loss is caused by another underlying medical condition, or a particular stressor, then diet and supplementation may not provide a noticeable benefit.
