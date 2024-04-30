Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Megan Noe, MD, MPH, MSCE
Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Megan Noe, MD, MPH, MSCE, is an assistant professor of dermatology at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. She graduated with research honors from Tufts University School of Medicine, and completed her dermatology training at the University of Iowa. The overarching goals of her research and clinical practice are to improve the care of adults with chronic inflammatory skin diseases.
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?