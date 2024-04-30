Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Megan Noe, MD, MPH, MSCE, is an assistant professor of dermatology at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. She graduated with research honors from Tufts University School of Medicine, and completed her dermatology training at the University of Iowa. The overarching goals of her research and clinical practice are to improve the care of adults with chronic inflammatory skin diseases.