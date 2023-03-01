Diseases & Conditions

Over-the-counter hearing aids: What we know so far

You don't need a prescription for these FDA-regulated hearing aids. But they're not right for everyone.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a woman being fitted for a hearing aid

After years of anticipation, FDA-regulated over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally showing up online and in stores. About a dozen of the gadgets have made it to market, and more are expected. Here's what we know about OTC hearing aids at this point, and what to keep in mind if you're interested in buying a pair.

They're hassle-free

Unlike the process of getting prescription hearing aids, you don't have to go to a doctor or an audiologist for OTC hearing aids. That means you don't need a formal hearing evaluation, fittings, or a prescription for the devices. You can just buy a pair at your convenience and use them as soon as you open the package.

There are two types of OTC hearing aids

Some OTC hearing aids are "self-fitting," meaning that device settings can be programmed to suit the user's hearing needs. "You'll know it's self-fitting if the product description talks about putting the device in your ear and completing a hearing test, either online at the manufacturer's website or on an app, so you can adjust the controls and fine-tune the devices," says Meaghan Reed, director of Clinical Audiology at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

Other OTC hearing aids are not self-fitting. They come with volume control and a few predetermined settings.

The FDA regulates them

The new OTC hearing aid category requires manufacturers to register the devices with the FDA and follow specific regulations.

For self-fitting devices, manufacturers must demonstrate to the FDA that the hearing aids have been tested and shown to be safe (with volume control and output limits, for example) and effective for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Packaging must explain who might benefit from the devices and when it makes sense to see a doctor for hearing loss. These hearing aids can use the words "FDA cleared" on packaging and ads.

Non-self-fitting OTC hearing aids must be registered with the FDA, but device makers are not required to demonstrate that the devices are safe. The registration is essentially a claim that the device meets FDA standards.

They're still pricey

"OTC hearing aids start at about $500 to $1,000 per pair. Self-fitting devices are more expensive. Both types cost less than the bundled price of prescription hearing aids, which start at $4,000 per pair and include the services of an audiologist for a few years," Reed says. "But $500 is still costly. It's our hope that we'll see more technology emerge and drive down prices."

They're not right for everyone

OTC hearing aids are meant for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. "It's someone who typically does well in a one-on-one conversation in a quiet environment, but can't hear well with background noise, at a distance, or in a lecture hall," Reed says. "They need amplification, and the ability to tune out unwanted noises. If you have more challenging hearing loss issues, you should see your doctor."

Their styles and features vary

OTC hearing aids have different styles and features, depending on the particular model you buy. For example, some OTC hearing aids look like wireless earbuds. Others look like prescription hearing aids, with a piece that sits behind the ear and a little wire and speaker that sits in the ear canal.

Some OTC devices have directional microphones and noise canceling features. Some are Bluetooth compatible and can stream to your smartphone.

Buying them requires homework

Although it's easier to obtain OTC hearing aids than prescription hearing aids, it's still a sizable investment. You'll want to do research before buying them. Some organizations, such as the National Council on Aging (/ncoa-hear), compare device models for consumers.

Get a model with the fit, features, and price you want. If you're not sure, you may be able to talk to the seller about it. If it's a drugstore, for example, ask the pharmacist for guidance. If it's an online dealer, there may be a customer service line you can call. You can even make an appointment with a local audiologist to get advice.

One important consideration is your ability to operate the hearing aids. Are you good with technology? Would you like to make all of the adjustments? Would you prefer having preset functions that make it easier to operate?

Whatever model you're considering, make sure it has two particular features. "One is a customer service department, so you can talk to someone if you're having trouble fitting the devices or if they aren't working at some point. The other is a trial period. You need to be able to try them out and return them if they're not right," Reed advises. "Remember, we're still in the early stages of OTC hearing aids. We don't know yet which devices will work best and which companies will be around the longest. But if you have the means and you'd like to give the devices a try now, they do have benefits."

Image: © New Africa/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Hearing aid use linked to longer life featured image

Staying Healthy

Hearing aid use linked to longer life
New thinking about tinnitus featured image

Diseases & Conditions

New thinking about tinnitus
Why is the ringing in my ears getting worse? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why is the ringing in my ears getting worse?
Hearing Loss Medical Devices & Technology

You might also be interested in…

Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment

If you think you might need a hearing checkup, you probably do. This Special Health Report, Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment, contains in-depth information on the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing loss. You'll learn how to prevent hearing loss and preserve the hearing you have now. You'll also learn about the latest advances in hearing aid technology and find out which kind of hearing device may be best for you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.