Diseases & Conditions

Inflammatory bowel disease on the rise in older adults

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

In the journals

9aeb6572-85ca-4fb4-a0e5-14622f2e934f

The prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in older adults has steadily risen over the past two decades, according to findings published May 14, 2021, in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

IBD is a collective term for diseases in which abnormal immune system activity in the intestine leads to inflammation. The two primary forms of IBD are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The report examined annual medical data on more than 23 million people ages 67 and older from 2001 to 2018. During this period, the number of cases of Crohn’s disease increased annually by 3.4%, while ulcerative colitis rose by 2.8%.

While all racial and ethnic groups were affected, the most significant annual percentage increase was among non-Hispanic Black individuals. The report also noted that while IBD generally peaks in young adulthood, 10% to 15% of new diagnoses are in people ages 60 and older.

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are similar and include cramps, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and bloating. People may mistake these as regular digestive issues, but if you experience any of these problems and they don’t improve within a week, contact your doctor.

Image: © Pornpak Khunatorn/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Antidepressant may help manage irritable bowel syndrome symptoms featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Antidepressant may help manage irritable bowel syndrome symptoms
Be a bladder boss featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Be a bladder boss
The colonoscopy diet featured image

Staying Healthy

The colonoscopy diet
Bladder & Bowel Digestive Health

You might also be interested in…

Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) includes a number of conditions in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the intestines and triggers inflammation of the tissues. There are two main kinds of IBD: ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease. Today many medications are available to successfully treat IBD. These therapies work to calm inflammation, reduce and even alleviate symptoms, decrease flare-ups, and help you better cope with your condition. This report provides insight into the possible causes and complications of IBD, how you are diagnosed, and the steps you can take for better care so you can live your best life.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.