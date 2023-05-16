Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s disease

People experience bowel problems all the time. Most of the time these episodes pass, and you can get back to your regular life with no problem.

But for millions of people, constant bowel issues are a way of life. They suffer flare-ups that can last for weeks and cause pain, diarrhea, fatigue, bloody stools, loss of appetite, and weight loss. These episodes may go away for long periods and return with no explanation. They cause missed workdays and keep people from going out with friends. Even more frustrating for people with this problem is that they often don’t know why it happens or what they can do about it.

If this sounds familiar, you could be among the estimated 1.6 million to 3 million adults who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) includes a number of conditions in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the digestive system and triggers inflammation of the tissues. There are two main kinds of IBD: ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease.

These two conditions share many symptoms and risk factors, yet they are quite different. One difference is where they occur. UC affects only the large intestine (colon or large bowel). Crohn’s can affect any part of your gastrointestinal tract, though it most often involves the last part of the small intestine (ileum) and often the beginning of the colon (cecum). Also, UC occurs only in the inner lining of the colon (mucosa), while Crohn’s disease can involve all four layers of the intestinal wall. UC tends to affect a continuous section of the bowel, whereas Crohn’s often appears in patches.

Almost anyone can get UC or Crohn’s disease. They affect men and women about equally. Symptoms typically begin between the ages of 20 and 30. However, about 25% of IBD patients are teenagers or younger when diagnosed, and some may be in their 50s or 60s. IBD can even begin before age 10 or after age 70.

You cannot prevent IBD, nor can you cure it. No one knows exactly why someone gets it, although it tends to run in families. All this makes IBD challenging to diagnose and treat. And yet you don’t necessarily have to suffer with IBD for the rest of your life. The goal is to manage symptoms, reduce their severity, and, if possible, keep the disease in remission for long periods. When you are in clinical remission, symptoms go away. Treatment can help control or end inflammation, leading to remission.

As this report explains, many medications are available to successfully treat IBD. These therapies work to calm inflammation, reduce and even alleviate symptoms, decrease flare-ups, and help you better cope with your condition. This report also provides insight into the possible causes and complications of IBD, how you are diagnosed, and the steps you can take for better care so you can live your best life.

The initial goal of treatment is stop the inflammation to get you feeling better. You and your medical team will decide together to design a medication program to keep you in remission and help prevent flare-ups. For some people with severe disease, surgery may be the best option. Today people with IBD have a chance for years with an excellent quality of life.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in conjunction with Adam Cheifetz, MD, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Director, Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. (2023)