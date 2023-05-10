Gout: Overview and Symptoms

Gout is a painful but common type of inflammatory arthritis, caused by the crystallization of uric acid within the joints.

By , Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing
  • Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Once called the "disease of kings" because of its association with excess aristocratic consumption of mutton and mead, gout is certainly not a disease of the past.

Estimates suggest gout affects nearly 4% of the adult population in the US, with rates on the rise. Gout affects both men and women, though it is much more prevalent in men. Men are three times more likely than women to develop gout.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for gout. But the disease can be treated with medication and self-management strategies.

Related: Gout linked with risk for heart attack and stroke

What is gout?

Gout is a painful but common type of inflammatory arthritis. It's caused by the crystallization of uric acid within the joints. Uric acid a waste product of cells in the body.

Normally, your body excretes excess uric acid. But if you make too much uric acid, or if you don't excrete enough, the substance builds up in the blood. Gout attacks flare when uric acid builds up to an excessive level and starts to form crystals in the affected joint. This triggers inflammation and severe pain, sometimes with fever, muscle aches, and other flu-like symptoms.

Gout symptoms

Gout is not gout until symptoms occur. When they do, gout symptoms usually come on suddenly. While a gout attack can occur at any time, it is most likely to happen at night.

The first attack of gout usually involves only one joint, most commonly the big toe. However, a gout attack can occur in other joints, such as a knee, ankle, wrist, and joints between the many small bones that form the foot are also common sites. People who already have osteoarthritis—the most common form of arthritis—often experience gout attacks in the joints of the finger.

Within hours, the joint becomes red, swollen, hot, and painful, and extremely tender to the touch. Even light pressure on the joint may trigger intense pain.

Times when gout symptoms get worse are known as gout flares. Times when there are no symptoms are known as remission..

After the first attack of gout, later episodes are more likely to involve more than one joint at the same time. In some cases, if gout lasts for many years, uric acid crystals can collect in the joints or tendons, under the skin, or on the outside the ears, forming a whitish deposit called a tophus.

Related: Lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of gout attacks

What does gout feel like?

What gout feels like can be different for each person. But pain, warmth, and tenderness in the affected joints are common.  During a gout attack, the joint can become so painful and sensitive that even a bedsheet resting on the affected joint is agonizing.

During an attack, daily activities can become difficult. If the affected joint is in the foot, ankle, or knee, just walking can be challenging. Symptoms can also interfere with getting a good night's sleep.

How long does gout last?

Symptoms tend to be at their worst six to 12 hours after an attack of gout begins. Without treatment, the pain of gout can last for several days or longer.

The interval between attacks varies from person to person. Some people experience an attack of gout every few weeks, while others can go years between attacks. After several gout attacks, a joint may take longer to improve or it may stay inflamed and painful.

About the Author

photo of Jenette Restivo

Jenette Restivo, Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing

Jenette Restivo is a Health Content Writer at Harvard Health Publishing. Jenette is a media professional with a 20-year-career creating strategic content for broadcast, nonprofits, and websites. Jenette started her career in health editing at About.com. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Jenette Restivo

About the Reviewer

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Strength training tied to smaller risk of knee osteoarthritis and pain later in life featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Strength training tied to smaller risk of knee osteoarthritis and pain later in life
Is it possible to prevent arthritis? featured image

Staying Healthy

Is it possible to prevent arthritis?
Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks featured image

Women's Health

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
Arthritis Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Inflammation Pain

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.