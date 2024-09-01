Diseases & Conditions

Eating a sodium-rich diet is tied to increased eczema risks

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a computer keyboard with a stethoscope and a note reading reduce salt intakeSodium-rich diets are associated with increased risks for many health problems, such as high blood pressure, kidney disease, heart attacks, stroke, and more. And a study published online June 5, 2024, by JAMA Dermatology suggests that eating a sodium-rich diet is also tied to increased risks of fueling eczema — a common type of atopic dermatitis characterized by dry, itchy skin and rashes. Researchers evaluated the health information of more than 215,000 people (ages 37 to 73) who'd each submitted a urine sample. When scientists analyzed sodium levels in the urine samples — a measure of how much sodium had been consumed in the past 24 hours—they found that the average was 3 grams. Each additional gram of excreted sodium over the average was associated with 11% increased odds of having eczema, 16% increased odds of having a flare up, and 11% increased odds of a severe case. While the study found an association, it doesn't prove that sodium intake causes eczema. However, many convincing studies have shown that high sodium intake is linked to other health problems, and it won't hurt to cut back if you're consuming more than the national recommendations of no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium per day — about 2.3 grams.

Image: © CatLane/Getty Images

