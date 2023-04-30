Inflammatory Skin Conditions: Eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis

You’ve probably heard the expression “feeling comfortable in your own skin.” For people with inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, or psoriasis, that can be challenging.

It’s not just the physical discomfort of itching and flaking skin. There is a psychological burden as well. During the worst flares, you may feel self-conscious or alone, isolated in your suffering.

In fact, many people have these conditions. The most common form of eczema, atopic dermatitis, affects five million to 7.5 million American adults. Another 7.5 million people, most of them adults, have psoriasis. And about 12.5 million adults have seborrheic dermatitis, in which the most common symptom is dandruff. If you have one of these disorders, know that you are not alone.

Moreover, there’s much you can do to tame the inflammation that underlies all three of the conditions described in this guide. Some of the best care begins at home, with gentle skin care routines and other practical steps to manage each condition. If further treatment is needed, you can work in partnership with your dermatologist, a skin specialist, to determine the best treatment plan.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to managing any of the skin conditions covered in this guide. It may take some trial and error, but chances are that you will find a strategy that works for you. This guide will help you understand your options. You’ll learn about what causes eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis; typical symptoms of each; how these conditions are diagnosed and treated; and what you can do on your own (and with your doctor) to manage them.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in conjunction with Joseph F. Merola, MD, MMSc Director, Center for Skin and Related Musculoskeletal Diseases, and Vice Chair, Clinical Trials and Innovation, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School (2023)

