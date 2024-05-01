Be a bladder boss

It's not unusual for Dr. Mallika Anand to see women walk into her office toting one of those huge (and hugely popular) insulated tumblers that can hold a liter or more of water. Why are they visiting? Often, it's to ask Dr. Anand, a urogynecologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, why they're urinating so often.

Sense a disconnect? Drinking too much water (or other fluids) should seem an obvious reason for too-frequent bathroom runs. But Dr. Anand often needs to point out the link.