Cancer
PSA blood test for prostate cancer doesn’t save lives
For decades, men have been encouraged to undergo routine checkups to detect prostate cancer in its earliest stage. This usually includes the test for prostate-specific antigen (PSA). The amount of this protein in the bloodstream climbs when a tumor begins growing in the prostate gland.
In theory, detecting a prostate tumor early should save lives. But the longest-running trial to date shows that checking PSA levels in seemingly healthy men does little to cut a man’s chances of dying of the disease.
You can read my full report on this new study at the Harvard Prostate Knowledge Web site.
About the Author
Marc B. Garnick, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Diseases; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.