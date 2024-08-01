Men's Health

Increasing energy levels for sex

Here's how to increase your libido and stamina.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of an older man doing strength training exercises using a 6-kilogram hand weight

Men want plenty of energy to fully enjoy sex. Yet as men age, many factors can diminish their energy levels and lower their libido and sexual stamina. For instance, muscle mass naturally declines, and the body becomes less efficient at producing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy-carrying molecules found in cells. Testosterone levels also diminish, and sleep problems are common, leading to fatigue.

"Addressing these issues also can increase energy levels and keep you more active and mentally alert," says Dr. Martin Kathrins, director of the Men's Health Center at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Here's a look at these energy blockers and how to overcome them.

ATP and muscle mass

The best ways to increase ATP and muscle mass are with diet and strength training. Foods that contain polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids and protein can boost ATP. Favoring plant-based foods, as with the DASH or Mediterranean diet can increase your intake of foods rich in these fatty acids, like fatty fish (salmon), avocados, olive oil, and nuts (almonds, walnuts).

High-quality protein sources include beans, nuts, soy (soy milk, tofu), and poultry. Another protein source is protein powder from plants (soybeans, peas, rice, or hemp) or milk (casein or whey protein). The powder can be added to a smoothie, stirred into oatmeal, or mixed with water or milk (regular, soy, or almond).

Strength training helps build muscle mass, which spurs your body to produce more ATP. More muscle mass also increases your basal metabolic rate, the amount of energy your body uses at rest. Like other kinds of physical activity, strength training boosts levels of energy-promoting neurotransmitters in the brain.

Low testosterone

Fatigue is a common side effect of male hypogonadism, a condition in which the testicles don't produce enough testosterone, the male sex hormone. On average, testosterone levels drop about 1% each year beginning in a man's late 30s and could fall by as much as 50% by age 70. (A blood test from your doctor can determine if you have low testosterone.)

Testosterone replacement therapy, which is given via absorbable pellet implants, topical gels, patches, or injections, can often help spark energy and improve libido in men with low levels. Speak with your doctor about whether you should get your testosterone level checked and whether testosterone therapy is appropriate.

Sleep

Sleep is divided into two phases: REM (rapid eye movement) and non-REM sleep. Non-REM sleep involves three stages. Sleep experts believe that the last non-REM stage (known as deep sleep) plays the greatest role in energy, as it helps the body make ATP.

Older adults need seven to nine hours of sleep each night. However, many older adults have trouble falling or staying asleep, which means less time spent in deep sleep and leads to daytime fatigue. Poor sleep also can increase stress levels and interfere with how your body and brain store and use energy.

Specific problems can interfere with sleep, such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and nocturia (the need to urinate during the night). "If you have problems sleeping through the night, consult your doctor to determine if you have any of these conditions," says Dr. Kathrins.

Otherwise, practicing good sleep hygiene can help you get a good night's rest. For example, go to bed and get up at the same time every day, including weekends, to keep your sleep/wake cycle synchronized with your circadian rhythms.

Establish a bedtime ritual where you give yourself an hour before sleep to bathe, brush your teeth, and relax. Use the bed only for sleeping or sex (no TV or electronic devices), and keep your bedroom dark and cool. If you take afternoon naps, keep them under 20 minutes, and don't nap later in the afternoon or within several hours of your regular bedtime.

Image: © Fabio Camandona/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Reaching the climax featured image

Men's Health

Reaching the climax
Choosing erectile dysfunction drugs featured image

Men's Health

Choosing erectile dysfunction drugs
Low testosterone levels linked to shorter life span featured image

Men's Health

Low testosterone levels linked to shorter life span
Sexual Health Sleep

You might also be interested in…

Sexuality in Midlife and Beyond

The physical transformations the body undergoes with age have a major influence on  sexuality. This Special Health Report, Sexuality in Midlife and Beyond, will take you through the stages of sexual response and explain how aging affects each. You’ll also learn how chronic illnesses, common medications, and emotional issues can influence your sexual capabilities. Finally, you’ll find a detailed discussion of various medical treatments, counseling, and self-help techniques to address the most common types of sexual problems.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.