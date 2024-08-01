Men's Health
Increasing energy levels for sex
Here's how to increase your libido and stamina.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Men want plenty of energy to fully enjoy sex. Yet as men age, many factors can diminish their energy levels and lower their libido and sexual stamina. For instance, muscle mass naturally declines, and the body becomes less efficient at producing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy-carrying molecules found in cells. Testosterone levels also diminish, and sleep problems are common, leading to fatigue.
"Addressing these issues also can increase energy levels and keep you more active and mentally alert," says Dr. Martin Kathrins, director of the Men's Health Center at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Here's a look at these energy blockers and how to overcome them.
ATP and muscle mass
The best ways to increase ATP and muscle mass are with diet and strength training. Foods that contain polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids and protein can boost ATP. Favoring plant-based foods, as with the DASH or Mediterranean diet can increase your intake of foods rich in these fatty acids, like fatty fish (salmon), avocados, olive oil, and nuts (almonds, walnuts).
High-quality protein sources include beans, nuts, soy (soy milk, tofu), and poultry. Another protein source is protein powder from plants (soybeans, peas, rice, or hemp) or milk (casein or whey protein). The powder can be added to a smoothie, stirred into oatmeal, or mixed with water or milk (regular, soy, or almond).
Strength training helps build muscle mass, which spurs your body to produce more ATP. More muscle mass also increases your basal metabolic rate, the amount of energy your body uses at rest. Like other kinds of physical activity, strength training boosts levels of energy-promoting neurotransmitters in the brain.
Low testosterone
Fatigue is a common side effect of male hypogonadism, a condition in which the testicles don't produce enough testosterone, the male sex hormone. On average, testosterone levels drop about 1% each year beginning in a man's late 30s and could fall by as much as 50% by age 70. (A blood test from your doctor can determine if you have low testosterone.)
Testosterone replacement therapy, which is given via absorbable pellet implants, topical gels, patches, or injections, can often help spark energy and improve libido in men with low levels. Speak with your doctor about whether you should get your testosterone level checked and whether testosterone therapy is appropriate.
Sleep
Sleep is divided into two phases: REM (rapid eye movement) and non-REM sleep. Non-REM sleep involves three stages. Sleep experts believe that the last non-REM stage (known as deep sleep) plays the greatest role in energy, as it helps the body make ATP.
Older adults need seven to nine hours of sleep each night. However, many older adults have trouble falling or staying asleep, which means less time spent in deep sleep and leads to daytime fatigue. Poor sleep also can increase stress levels and interfere with how your body and brain store and use energy.
Specific problems can interfere with sleep, such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and nocturia (the need to urinate during the night). "If you have problems sleeping through the night, consult your doctor to determine if you have any of these conditions," says Dr. Kathrins.
Otherwise, practicing good sleep hygiene can help you get a good night's rest. For example, go to bed and get up at the same time every day, including weekends, to keep your sleep/wake cycle synchronized with your circadian rhythms.
Establish a bedtime ritual where you give yourself an hour before sleep to bathe, brush your teeth, and relax. Use the bed only for sleeping or sex (no TV or electronic devices), and keep your bedroom dark and cool. If you take afternoon naps, keep them under 20 minutes, and don't nap later in the afternoon or within several hours of your regular bedtime.
