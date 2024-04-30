photo of Marc B. Garnick, MD

Marc B. Garnick, MD

Editor in Chief, Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Diseases; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Marc B. Garnick is an internationally renowned expert in medical oncology and urologic cancer. A clinical professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, he also maintains an active clinical practice at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He has dedicated his career to the development of new therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Dr. Garnick is the Editor in Chief of HarvardProstateKnowledge.org and Harvard Medical School’s Annual Report on Prostate Diseases, both of which emerged from his keen interest in explaining issues of medical importance to patients and their families to help them make appropriate treatment choices.

Posts by Marc B. Garnick, MD

PSA screening for prostate cancer: a doctor’s perspective featured image

Cancer

PSA screening for prostate cancer: a doctor’s perspective
Buffett’s prostate cancer: poor decisions featured image

Cancer

Buffett’s prostate cancer: poor decisions
Vitamin E doesn’t offer protection against prostate cancer featured image

Cancer

Vitamin E doesn’t offer protection against prostate cancer
HarvardProstateKnowledge.org to report live from prostate cancer symposium through Twitter, blog, and Facebook featured image

Marc B. Garnick, MD

HarvardProstateKnowledge.org to report live from prostate cancer symposium through Twitter, blog, and Facebook
Another study shows PSA testing doesn’t save lives featured image

Marc B. Garnick, MD

Another study shows PSA testing doesn’t save lives
PSA blood test for prostate cancer doesn’t save lives featured image

Cancer

PSA blood test for prostate cancer doesn’t save lives
Might a PSA test at age 60 simplify decision-making about screening? featured image

Men's Health

Might a PSA test at age 60 simplify decision-making about screening?
Eating for prostate health featured image

Men's Health

Eating for prostate health
Does frequent ejaculation help ward off prostate cancer? featured image

Cancer

Does frequent ejaculation help ward off prostate cancer?
Can hormone therapy cause muscle loss? featured image

Cancer

Can hormone therapy cause muscle loss?
Do all BPH drugs reduce semen production? featured image

Men's Health

Do all BPH drugs reduce semen production?
Hormone therapy for prostate cancer featured image

Marc B. Garnick, MD

Hormone therapy for prostate cancer
Early-stage prostate cancer: Treat or wait? featured image

Marc B. Garnick, MD

Early-stage prostate cancer: Treat or wait?
Finding help for pelvic pain: A patient’s story featured image

Marc B. Garnick, MD

Finding help for pelvic pain: A patient’s story
Result 1 - 14 of 14

