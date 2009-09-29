Cancer
Can hormone therapy cause muscle loss?
I am currently undergoing hormone therapy with leuprolide (Lupron) injections to shrink an enlarged prostate. I believe I’ve noticed some muscle loss. Is this possible?
Marc Garnick, M.D., Editor in Chief of Harvard Medical School’s Annual Report on Prostate Diseases, says:
Muscle loss (and an increase in body fat) is a common side effect of hormone therapy. Hormones tamp down the production of testosterone, a male hormone that plays a role in developing and maintaining muscle mass. (Hormone therapy can also lead to bone loss, so be sure your doctor is on the lookout for osteoporosis.) I recommend regular exercise to my patients, as it may help stave off muscle and bone loss and limit changes in body composition. One thing to look forward to: these side effects will gradually diminish when you stop hormone therapy.
Originally published April 2009; last reviewed March 22, 2011.
