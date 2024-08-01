Men's Health

New urine test may help identify high-grade prostate cancer

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Men with an elevated blood level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) often need a biopsy to diagnose cancer and determine the grade. Low-grade prostate cancers can usually be followed with active surveillance, but doctors often recommend immediate treatment for men with medium and high-grade cancers. Now, a simple urine test helps identify men without cancer and those with just low-grade prostate cancer, which may allow them to avoid a biopsy, according to a study published online April 18, 2024, by JAMA Oncology.

The urine test, called MyProstateScore 2.0, looks for 18 different genes linked with high-grade tumors. Researchers identified the 18 genes by first examining a database of more than 58,000 prostate cancer–associated genes. They then isolated 54 genes associated with cancers classified as medium-grade or higher. Next, the team tested those 54 genes against urine samples from 761 men with elevated PSA levels who were scheduled for biopsy. This effort enabled them to pinpoint 18 genes that were consistently linked with high-grade cancer.

The researchers applied the 18-gene test to urine samples of more than 800 men with elevated PSA levels who had biopsies and compared the results. The test correctly identified 95% of the medium-grade cancers and 99% of the high-grade cancers. According to the researchers, using the test would have reduced unnecessary biopsies by 37%.

Image: © Peter Dazeley /Getty Images

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men's Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health's Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine's Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College's …
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
Medical Tests & Procedures Prostate Cancer Prostate Health Prostate Knowledge

