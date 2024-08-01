Low testosterone levels linked to shorter life span

Low levels of testosterone, the male sex hormone, were associated with a higher risk of death, especially from cardiovascular disease, in a study published online May 14, 2024, by Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers combined and analyzed data from 11 studies that together included more than 24,000 men ranging in age from 49 to 76. In each study, researchers measured men's testosterone levels at the start and then monitored how many deaths occurred during a follow-up period of at least five years.

Normal testosterone levels in healthy men are between 10 and 35 nanomoles per liter (nmol/L). However, testosterone levels drop as men age. The analysis showed that men who started with testosterone levels below 7.4 nmol/L had a higher risk of dying during the study period compared with men who had higher levels. Men with levels below 5.3 nmol/L had an increased risk of heart-related deaths, such as heart attack, cardiac arrest, heart failure, and stroke.