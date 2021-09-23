Mind & Mood

Easily distracted? Try meditation

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

A graphic of a carton head with the top "lid" open, instead a man with a butterfly net is trying to catch flying ladybugs

Many, many years ago, I worked at the magazine Yoga Journal. Our small editorial team created thousands of stories highlighting the many uplifting qualities of the physical, mental, and spiritual practice.

Ironically, it also was one of the most stressful work environments I'd seen.

Even though the magazine's topics were about calmness, attentiveness, and inner growth, we still dealt with the same job stresses everyone else does: tight deadlines, ongoing staff conflicts, workdays that routinely stretched into late nights. This was why our boss stressed the anti-stress practice of meditation. From onsite classes to offsite retreats, meditation taught our busy brains how to stay in the moment.

Are you paying attention?

It's no secret that attention control is an essential element for time management and productivity. Yet to stay focused on the task at hand, you need to avoid letting distractions derail your goals.

This is where practicing mindfulness comes in. Small studies suggest mindful meditation can be a valuable technique to calm a wandering mind and help a person maintain laserlike attention. In fact, just a few minutes every day can make a difference.

Meditation, by the way, is an umbrella term for a wide range of spiritual and relaxation practices. There are many styles of meditation and different ways to approach it.

Within this broad category, neuroscientists have looked at how two specific meditation styles with roots in Buddhism can be used to enhance cognitive processing: focused attention (FA) meditation and open monitoring (OM) meditation. Developing a regular practice of either one can help train your brain to increase attention, focus, and concentration.

Below is a look at each one.

How can you practice focused attention meditation?

This type of mindful meditation has four key elements:

  • directing and sustaining attention toward a specific object or sensation
  • detecting distractions and mind-wandering
  • disengaging from distractions and shifting attention back to your focal point
  • reframing distraction as "just a thought."

When practicing this meditation style, you keep your attention focused on a particular object or sensation, such as the sensation of air flowing in and out of your nostrils as you breathe. To sustain this focus, you must constantly monitor the quality of your attention. If your mind begins to wander, you identify the source of the distraction, then return your attention to your focal point.

For example, if you note your attention has shifted from your breathing to a meeting scheduled for later in the day, don't let the thought linger. Instead, put all your focus back on your breathing.

How might practicing this regularly improve your ability to pay attention? It supports three skills necessary for regulating attention:

  • perceiving distraction without letting go of your object of focus
  • disengaging from distraction
  • promptly returning your attention to your focal point.

As you hone your FA meditation skills, it becomes easier to detect distractions and more quickly return to your object of focus. Eventually, maintaining concentration becomes virtually effortless. In everyday life, this translates into an improved ability to direct your attention to information relevant to your goals, and to maintain this focus even when faced with competing input. It also helps you switch between tasks without becoming distracted.

How can you practice open monitoring?

A second type of mindful meditation differs from focused attention meditation in the following ways:

  • no specific object of focus
  • nonreactive observation and labeling of experience
  • detached awareness of automatic subjective interpretation of thoughts and emotions.

During this more advanced meditation practice, you allow your attention to flow from moment to moment without focusing on any particular object or sensation. The process helps you disengage from distractions and immerse yourself, instead of observing an ongoing stream of experience.

The goal of OM is to gain a clear awareness of aspects of your mental life that are usually hidden. By training your brain in this way, you can better observe and modify your thinking patterns and emotional habits. As a result, you're able to act intentionally rather than reactively.

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Meditation for Your Health

This guide will cover some of the many different approaches to the practice, explain how meditation activates various parts of the brain, and explore the different medical conditions it might help. Then we will guide you, step by step, through the processes you can use to calm your mind and breath, so that you can get started incorporating meditation into your daily life.
Read More

Related Content

10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit featured image

Staying Healthy

Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit
Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.