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Pieter Cohen, MD

Contributor

Dr. Pieter Cohen, a graduate of Yale School of Medicine, is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an internist at Cambridge Health Alliance in Somerville, MA. Caring for his patients harmed by illicit weight loss pills led him to investigate the safety of dietary supplements. Science has described him as “something of a mix of Indiana Jones and Sherlock Holmes in the supplement world. With chemist colleagues in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, he hunts for drugs illegally buried in supplements.” His advocacy has led to the FDA banning multiple drugs and issuing dozens of warnings. He is currently working to reform the regulatory framework for dietary supplements in the US.

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