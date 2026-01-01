Contributor

Dr. Osama Hamdy, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, is a senior endocrinologist and medical director of the Obesity Clinical Program and Inpatient Diabetes Program at Joslin Diabetes Center. His research focuses on understanding the metabolic and cardiovascular benefits of lifestyle changes and weight loss in people with diabetes.

Dr. Hamdy is a co-investigator on two landmark studies of diabetes: the national Diabetes Prevention Program and the Look AHEAD (Action for Health in Diabetes) study. He earned his medical degree and doctorate in endocrinology at the University of Mansoura, Egypt, and completed a fellowship in endocrinology at Harvard University.