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Osama Hamdy, MD, PhD
Contributor
Dr. Osama Hamdy, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, is a senior endocrinologist and medical director of the Obesity Clinical Program and Inpatient Diabetes Program at Joslin Diabetes Center. His research focuses on understanding the metabolic and cardiovascular benefits of lifestyle changes and weight loss in people with diabetes.
Dr. Hamdy is a co-investigator on two landmark studies of diabetes: the national Diabetes Prevention Program and the Look AHEAD (Action for Health in Diabetes) study. He earned his medical degree and doctorate in endocrinology at the University of Mansoura, Egypt, and completed a fellowship in endocrinology at Harvard University.
Can I wear contacts after age 50?
Eye care in an emergency
Harvard study: Six healthy diets linked with better long-term brain health
How to increase appetite
HPV testing at home: A new option for women
What is the "gout diet"?
How can I tell if I'm developing arthritis or musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause?
Study: Taking GLP-1 drugs may increase risk of key nutrient deficiencies
Self-administered hypnosis may ward off hot flashes
Fibroids tied to higher risk of cardiovascular disease