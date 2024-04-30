Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Kelly Bilodeau
Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Kelly Bilodeau is the former executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later went on to become a managing editor at HCPro, a Boston-area healthcare publishing company, where she covered healthcare industry trends and topics such as patient safety, medical billing, radiology, and breast imaging. Her work has also appeared in The Washington Post, Boston Magazine, as well as numerous healthcare trade publications.
Posts by Kelly Bilodeau
Diseases & Conditions
Answers to common questions about shingles
Staying Healthy
Supplementing your sleep
Staying Healthy
Scheduled fasting may help with weight loss
Mind & Mood
Could cataract surgery bring brain benefits?
Mind & Mood
Even light physical activity may help prevent dementia
Diseases & Conditions
Vanquish your varicose veins
Staying Healthy
Hike your way to better health
Mind & Mood
Treating insomnia may head off depression
Heart Health
Adding potassium and subtracting sodium may equal better heart health
Staying Healthy
Can platelet-rich plasma injections heal your joints?
Staying Healthy
Could a low-carb diet help your heart?
Diseases & Conditions
Dealing with dizziness
Nutrition
Scoring highly on Alternative Healthy Eating Index lowers risk for many illnesses
Women's Health
Regular solo dining may be linked to a higher risk of heart disease
Mind & Mood
Can brain training smartphone apps and computer games really help you stay sharp?
Staying Healthy
Protecting the skin from the sun doesn’t increase fracture risk
Nutrition
A healthier butter for your heart?
Women's Health
FDA wants women to understand the risks and benefits related to breast implants
Staying Healthy
FTC orders refunds to people who purchased anti-aging products
Nutrition
An anti-inflammatory diet may be good for your joints
Staying Healthy
Do you need a coronary calcium scan?
Staying Healthy
4 immune-boosting strategies that count right now
Staying Healthy
Recommendation calls for earlier diabetes screening in people who are overweight
Cancer
Are women being over-diagnosed with thyroid cancer?
