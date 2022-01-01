Cancer

Are women being over-diagnosed with thyroid cancer?

By , Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Research we're watching

Women are four times more likely than men to be diagnosed with thyroid cancer during their lives. But a study published online Aug. 30, 2021, by JAMA Internal Medicine found most of the cancers found in women were not the dangerous kind. And autopsy results actually show that men experience these small papillary thyroid tumors at the same rate as women, they are just found less often in men during life, said the study’s authors. In fact, for both men and women, the aggressive and harmful types of thyroid cancer occur equally as often in both sexes. The study authors said it’s likely that some women are consequently being overtreated for small papillary thyroid cancers that might never pose any harm to their health. However, when a woman has a thyroid nodule, it’s still important that it be investigated to be sure it is not one that needs immediate treatment.

About the Author

Kelly Bilodeau, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Kelly Bilodeau is the former executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later went on to become a managing editor at HCPro, a Boston-area healthcare publishing company, … See Full Bio
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

