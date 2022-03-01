Staying Healthy

Can platelet-rich plasma injections heal your joints?

By , Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Research is mixed, but new evidence shows the treatment might fall short for some conditions.

medical professional giving a woman an injection in her knee

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections are promoted as a way to reduce pain and speed healing for a number of common problems that affect the tendons, muscles, and joints, ranging from arthritis to shoulder pain.

The treatment harvests platelets (tiny blood components that promote clotting and healing) from your own blood. They are then injected back into the injured area along with blood plasma (the liquid part of your blood), with the idea that they will supercharge your body’s natural healing process.

"Platelets contain proteins called growth factors that are involved in the natural development of many tissues," says Dr. Jeffrey Katz, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Harvard Medical School. "These factors may help reduce the inflammation associated with osteoarthritis and tendinitis."

PRP injections can be done in a 30-minute office procedure and are most commonly used for knee, shoulder, foot, ankle, and elbow problems. Often the underlying conditions are difficult to treat, and a simple injection to provide symptom relief sounds great. But is PRP therapy effective?

"Historically, research into the use of PRP to treat musculoskeletal problems has produced mixed results," says Dr. Katz. Some studies show a benefit; others don’t. And now, a series of well-designed clinical trials has found that PRP doesn’t appear to work for three conditions that it is often used to treat: knee osteoarthritis, ankle osteoarthritis, and Achilles tendinitis (irritation or inflammation of the tendon that connects your heel to your calf).

Weighing the benefits of PRP

If you are considering PRP treatment, there are four questions you should ask.

1.Is PRP effective for the condition you want to treat? "The evidence that PRP actually works in osteoarthritis and Achilles tendinitis is not compelling," says Dr. Jeffrey Katz, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Harvard Medical School. PRP appears to be more effective for lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow). The evidence for other conditions is either limited or conflicting, he says.

2.Is the treatment worth the cost? Most insurance plans don’t cover PRP treatment, which can cost $1,000 or more per treatment. Many doctors recommend multiple injections over time, so the cost can add up.

3. What are the risks of treatment? PRP injections are likely safe and don’t usually cause side effects, says Dr. Katz. Because it uses your own blood, it’s also unlikely to prompt an immune system reaction. Some less common side effects of PRP include skin irritation, bleeding, or infection.

4. Is there a better option? Consider whether another therapy or management strategy might be more effective for your condition.

New research suggests no benefit

The studies were all published in JAMA in the summer and fall of 2021. All three studies came to the same conclusion, says Dr. Katz, whose editorial examining the findings appeared along with the third study in the Nov. 23 issue. Trial participants treated with PRP fared no better than people who received a placebo treatment, he says.

However, that doesn’t mean that PRP is completely out of the running. PRP formulations often have different concentrations of platelets and growth factors. It’s possible that certain mixtures are more effective than others, which could explain why research results have been inconsistent, says Dr. Katz.

Some professional organizations were already hesitant to endorse PRP injections because of the variable research findings. The American College of Rheumatology and the Osteoarthritis Research Society International, for example, recommended against using PRP for osteoarthritis. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons supported the use of PRP on a "limited" basis.

Armed with this new evidence, Dr. Katz says he thinks it’s time for doctors to stop using PRP for osteoarthritis and Achilles tendinitis until there is evidence that shows the treatment works.

People considering PRP injections for other conditions should do their homework and weigh their options before they move ahead.

Image: © dimid_86/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Kelly Bilodeau

Kelly Bilodeau, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Kelly Bilodeau is the former executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later went on to become a managing editor at HCPro, a Boston-area healthcare publishing company, … See Full Bio
View all posts by Kelly Bilodeau
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks featured image

Women's Health

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains
Get out of your slump featured image

Staying Healthy

Get out of your slump
Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Foot Care Knees Medical Tests & Procedures Shoulder Pain Treatments

You might also be interested in…

Living Well with Osteoarthritis: A guide to relieving the pain and caring for your joints

This report focuses primarily on osteoarthritis — the most common type of arthritis — which affects 27 million Americans. Many people believe it’s a crippling and inevitable part of growing old. But things are changing. Treatments are better, and plenty of people age well without much arthritis. If you have osteoarthritis, you can take steps to protect your joints, reduce discomfort, and improve mobility — all of which are detailed in this Special Health Report, Living Well with Osteoarthritis: A guide to keeping your joints healthy. If you don't have osteoarthritis, the report offers strategies for preventing it.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.