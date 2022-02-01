Staying Healthy
FTC orders refunds to people who purchased anti-aging products
Research we’re watching
Nearly 85,000 people who purchased three brands of anti-aging products are getting a refund from the companies, thanks to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In a complaint filed in April 2020, the regulatory agency ordered the refunds because it says that the makers of Neurocet, Regenify, and Resetigen-D promoted their products using deceptive marketing, making unsubstantiated claims that the products could relieve pain and treat certain age-related health conditions.
In addition to ordering the customer refunds, the FTC demanded that the companies stop making claims that aren’t supported by scientific evidence.Image: © IRA_EVVA/Getty Images
About the Author
Kelly Bilodeau, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
