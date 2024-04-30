Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
Contributor
Kathy McManus is Director of the Department of Nutrition and Director of the Dietetic Internship at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School in Boston. In addition, she serves as the Director for Nutrition at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and the Director of Nutrition and Behavior Modification Programs for the Program for Weight Management at the Brigham.
Ms. McManus has been involved with a number of cardiovascular and obesity related research trials during her years at the Brigham including an NIH funded obesity study, POUNDS (Preventing Overweight Using Novel Dietary Strategies) Lost as a co-investigator.
Posts by Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
Staying Healthy
Behavioral weight loss interventions: Do they work in primary care?
Staying Healthy
Olive oil: Can it lower your risk of dying early?
Nutrition
Sugar: How sweet it is... or is it?
Nutrition
Heart disease risk: Partnering on lifestyle change can help
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
Do pro-inflammatory diets harm our health? And can anti-inflammatory diets help?
Nutrition
What’s new with the Nutrition Facts label?
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
With a little planning, vegan diets can be a healthful choice
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
What are ultra-processed foods and are they bad for our health?
Nutrition
Yes, you can avoid weight gain over the holidays!
Heart Health
When it comes to cholesterol levels, white meat may be no better than red meat — and plant-based protein beats both
Heart Health
The DASH diet: A great way to eat foods that are healthy AND delicious
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
Healthy eating for older adults
Staying Healthy
Healthy meals: 3 easy steps to success
Nutrition
Phytonutrients: Paint your plate with the colors of the rainbow
Nutrition
A practical guide to the Mediterranean diet
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
Should I be eating more fiber?
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
Why keep a food diary?
Heart Health
Benefits of a healthy diet — with or without weight loss
Staying Healthy
Healthy eating through the holidays
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
10 behaviors for healthy weight loss
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
What is a plant-based diet and why should you try it?
Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
10 superfoods to boost a healthy diet
