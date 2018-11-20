Staying Healthy

Healthy eating through the holidays

By , Contributor

holiday-dinner-with-familyiStock-498303430

Holiday time is here again! So are the joys and challenges of holiday eating. The big challenge is to have fun at special occasions without jeopardizing some of the healthy practices you have worked on throughout the year.

Here are some tips to help you survive the holiday season.

Do not arrive hungry to the party! Skipping meals before a holiday party in an effort to save calories for the big party will only make you overeat. Eat a light meal or snack before arriving to the party. A snack or meal that is high in fiber and contains lean protein is ideal because it can help control your appetite and help you avoid overeating.

Choose the right plate. You are more likely to eat food that ends up on your plate. Thus, choosing a smaller plate will not only prevent you from filling your plate with more items then you really need, but it will also make the amount of food on your plate seem larger.

Be merry. Spread holiday cheer by spending time enjoying the company of others at the party. The more you talk, the less time you will spend eating.

Balance your plate. Aim to fill half your plate with vegetables, a quarter with lean protein, and a quarter with starch.

Bring something to the party. Offer to bring an appetizer, side, or dessert to the party. Not only will the host or hostess appreciate the help, but you'll also have control over what goes into the dish.

Fill up on vegetables and fruits. Not only do these foods have plenty of vitamins and minerals, but they also contain fiber, which helps keep you full longer and may leave less room for other high-calorie foods.

Watch the liquid calories. For some, a holiday party is not complete without traditional drinks and cocktails. Beware that these drinks often contain a large number of calories. One cup of eggnog can set you back around 360 calories, while hot chocolate can contain around 200 calories. Alcoholic mixed drinks and punches can easily contain over 200 calories. Opt instead for a glass of sparkling water with a splash of your favorite juice or wine.

Be choosy. If you are at a buffet, scan the table before you enter the line. Choose small servings of the foods you want, but try not to return for seconds.

Food gifts. With the holidays come tins full of cookies and sweets. If you know that these will be trouble once you bring them home, open them up at work and pass them around for all to enjoy. If you are in the position of giving a gift to someone that is trying to eat healthy or lose weight, why not give them a non-food gift like a plant, balloons, or a healthy cookbook.

Be active. A short trip over the holidays doesn't have to mean taking a vacation from your workout. Pack your sneakers or walking shoes and make a plan to fit in some activity each day.

Modifying the celebration

Look at the difference portion size can make.
Food Original portion Calories New portion Calories
Roasted turkey
(white meat, no skin)		 7 ounces 380 3.5 ounces 190
Cranberry sauce 1/4 cup 90 2 tablespoons 45
Gravy 1/4 cup 129 2 tablespoons 64
Stuffing 1/2 cup 118 1/4 cup 59
Mashed butternut squash 1/4 cup 35 1/4 cup 35
Whipped potato 1/2 cup 94 1/4 cup 47
Vegetable salad 1 cup 25 1 cup 25
Salad dressing 1 tablespoon 50 1 teaspoon 16
Dinner roll 1 70 Omit
Butter 1 teaspoon 45 Omit
Wine 2 4-ounce glasses 170 1 4-ounce glass 85
Pumpkin pie 1/8 of 9-inch pie 316 1/16 of 9-inch pie 158
Whipped cream 2 tablespoons 162 Omit
Coffee 1 cup 1 cup
Coffee creamer 2 tablespoons 60 1 tablespoon 30
Sugar 2 teaspoons 40 1 teaspoon 20
Total calories   1,784   774
Calories saved = 1,010

 

About the Author

photo of Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN

Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN, Contributor

Kathy McManus is Director of the Department of Nutrition and Director of the Dietetic Internship at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School in Boston. In addition, she serves as the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Katherine D. McManus, MS, RD, LDN
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain featured image

Nutrition

Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain
How to shop for healthier foods featured image

Nutrition

How to shop for healthier foods
Nutrition

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.