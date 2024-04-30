Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Harvard Health Publishing (HHP) is the consumer health education division of Harvard Medical School (HMS). HHP staff writers draw on the expertise of the 11,000+ faculty physicians at HMS, as well as our world-famous affiliated hospitals, to provide authoritative, trustworthy, and actionable health information to our global audience.
Posts by Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Exercise & Fitness
Finding balance: 3 simple exercises to steady your steps
Staying Healthy
Extreme heat: Staying safe if you have health issues
Mind & Mood
Want more happiness? Try this
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Is my thyroid making enough hormone?
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Fiber-full eating for better health and lower cholesterol
Nutrition
Are certain types of sugars healthier than others?
Diseases & Conditions
Is tight blood sugar control right for older adults with diabetes?
Diseases & Conditions
Healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes (and even reverse it)
Staying Healthy
Intermittent fasting: The positive news continues
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Heart rate variability: How it might indicate well-being
Staying Healthy
Quick fixes to keep you from falling
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Sinus headache or sign-us up for a migraine consultation
Men's Health
Genital herpes: The painful facts about a tricky virus
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
The type of fat you eat matters!
Mind & Mood
Common anticholinergic drugs like Benadryl linked to increased dementia risk
Nutrition
Vitamin B12 deficiency can be sneaky and harmful
Heart Health
Erectile dysfunction often a warning sign of heart disease
Staying Healthy
Harvard to USDA: Check out the Healthy Eating Plate
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Heat is hard on the heart; simple precautions can ease the strain
Staying Healthy
Strengthening your core: Right and wrong ways to do lunges, squats, and planks
Pain
Living with chronic headache: A personal migraine story
Heart Health
Protect your heart when shoveling snow
Harvard Health Publishing Staff
Could too much calcium cause heart disease?
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?