Gail Monaghan is an advanced clinical specialist at Spaulding Cambridge Outpatient Center specializing in the physical therapy treatment of orthopedic patients. Her interests are in spine, foot, and ankle dysfunction. In the last three years Achilles tendon rehabilitation has been a strong interest. Gail is a leader of the Foot and Ankle Special Interest Group across the Mass General Brigham network. She has led courses in physical therapy departments at MGH IHP, Boston University, and Northeastern University. She has worked in motion laboratories collecting data investigating the effect of foot structure on gait kinematics, utilizing the software to process and analyze data resulting in four published papers.